Motorcyclist safety courses return to the north-east as biker season gets under way

By Ross Hempseed
April 28, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 3:08 pm
Post Thumbnail

Police training courses on motorcycle safety in Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands to help reduce road traffic collisions.

Working in partnership with road safety units in the north of Scotland, officers will deliver the Rider Refinement North 2022 between April and October.

The purpose is to raise awareness of the importance of road safety and make riders think of the personal consequences of taking unnecessary risks on the road.

The course is being delivered by police motorcyclists in Inverurie, Elgin and Dingwall, explaining the risks in improper motorcycle safety.

In 2020, a total of 418 motorcycle casualties across Scotland, with 16 people dying according to research by Transport Scotland.

However this figure is 54% lower than what it was in 2010 as motorcycle casualties have declined year on year.

The research cited several likely causes of collision involving motorcycles such as exceeding the speed limit, following too closely and loss of control.

Training sessions will involve demonstrations and observed rides, with participants receiving feedback from officers.

Motorcycle safety is important on remote roads across the north and north-east.

Officers will provide vehicle examination checks of bikes and explain the safety checks that should be carried out before any journey.

These are the dates announced for each area:

  • Elgin: July 9.
  • Inverurie: April 30, May 4, May 7, June 17, July 24.
  • Dingwall: May 11, June 12, June 26, July 10, August 7, August 14.

Inspector Greg Burns, from roads policing unit, said: “Rider Refinement North is the only course of its kind being offered in Scotland and I hope that it will continue to attract riders who recognise this course as a gateway to advanced riding.

“A significant number of fatal collisions in the north area of the country involve motorcyclists.

“With great roads and scenery in Grampian and the Highland and Islands, motorcyclists from both the local area and further afield love nothing more than to get out into the countryside to enjoy riding their bikes, especially in the warmer weather.”

