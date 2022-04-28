Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat volunteer attempts to climb nine Munros in one day to raise funds for life-saving kit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A member of the Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat station is taking on a gruelling challenge to raise funds for life-saving equipment.

Daniel Elliot, who volunteers alongside 16 other crew men, is attempting to climb the nine Munros in the Kintail area of the Highlands.

He will run 25 miles across the Munros, climbing to an altitude of over 4,000 metres.

If that wasn’t enough, he will then ride his bike back to the Kyle lifeboat station – more than 15 miles away.

Mr Elliot has previously attempted similar challenges, but this is by far the biggest, and it is all for an important cause.

The majority of lifeboat crews across Scotland are volunteers and therefore give their time for free.

Daniel Elliot will attempt to complete the epic challenge in under 10 hours

However, the equipment they use when attending an incident can be costly, with every new volunteer needing at least £3,100 worth of equipment.

Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat station operates with 17 crew, and they hope to bring on at least six new volunteers over the coming months.

Mr Elliot’s target of £6,200 will make it possible for the station to equip and train two new crew men.

It is particularly important as stations experience a rise in call-outs during the next four months.

The Kyle lifeboat team have responded to three call-outs just in the last week.

Mr Elliot said: “During the last few years, not just us as a station, but most of the stations around the UK, have been struggling to fundraise because of the pandemic.

“I thought it would be a good way to give back as it does cost a lot of money to train us and for all our kit. I really enjoy being part of the crew at Kyle of Lochalsh and wanted to help in some way.

“I am also really into running, so I thought it would be a good challenge to push me forward in terms of fitness as well.”

Mr Elliot will attempt the challenge on July 9, when he will set off at around 6 am, with a target time of 10 hours for completing the challenge.

‘Boundaries are going to be pushed’

While climbing up the Munros will be more difficult, coming down could pose an issue as Mr Elliot will have to make sure his legs are not too fatigued to ride his bike.

He said: “It will be the most elevation I have ever done in one run, and it will be the most Munros I’ve done in one day, so boundaries are going to be pushed, and it will be a real challenge.

Over the last two years, lifeboat stations have struggled to raise funds due to lockdown, which prevented several fundraising events from going ahead.

Explaining what his fellow crewmen thought of him taking on this challenge, Mr Elliot said: “The team are ecstatic, but at the same time they all think I am mad.

“I got a message last night saying what an amazing thing you are doing, but I still think you are absolutely crazy.”

Mr Elliot put up his fundraising page on April 28 and his so far raised just under £500 for his lifeboat station through Just Giving.