Home News Highlands & Islands

Tulloch Homes submits plans for massive Inverness development – but councillors say site is challenging

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:33 pm
Tulloch Homes is looking to build 1,200 homes in the south of Inverness.
Roads and archaeology could be major challenges for the developers of a major new housing estate in Inverness, say Highland councillors.

Tulloch Homes has submitted a pre-application notice to the south planning committee, which met today.

Its plans for Druid Temple Farm and Welltown of Leys include 1,200 homes, shops, and a new primary school.

The site sits beside the Milton of Leys development, which has experienced rapid growth.

The developers held a series of public consultation events earlier this month.

What is Tulloch Homes planning?

Tulloch Homes hope to build on 120 hectares of agricultural land in south Inverness at Druid Temple/Welltown to the west of the A9.

The area contains a large number of farm buildings and is currently marked as a non-preferred site in the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan.

Tulloch Homes has not yet provided detailed plans, but the development will certainly be one of the largest in Highland.

It will include up to 1,200 affordable and private homes, community facilities including a new primary school, and retail and commercial space.

Council officers say Tulloch Homes has not yet sought pre-application advice, but they’re expected to do so soon.

Challenging site

At this point in the planning process, councillors are only asked to note the outline plan and ask questions.

However, members of the south planning committee took the opportunity to highlight the challenges of the site.

Councillor Denis Rixson said: “There is significant archaeology in the area, which is part of Inverness Castle land.”

He said some of the archaeology will date back to the 12th century. So it’s “in the developer’s best interests” to do any surveying well in advance.

South planning chairman Councillor Jimmy Gray.

Committee chairman Jimmy Gray agreed, saying that the whole area is significant and will need expert attention.

Councillor Carolyn Caddick asked where the access road to the site will be. She is concerned about traffic bottlenecks in the area.

Planners said the developer is looking at two access roads: one at the roundabout off Inshes Road and a second at the top of the Milton of Leys development. They also said Tulloch Homes aims to provide a bus route through the site.

With plans now moving forward, Tulloch Homes has launched a website to keep the public up to date.

