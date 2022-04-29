Road cleared after two-vehicle crash on A830 at Lochailort

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A830 has been cleared after a two-car crash.

The accident happened on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, near Lochailort, just after 8am.

Police headed to the scene to deal with the incident and traffic management.

It is not believed anyone has been seriously hurt.

Traffic in the area is returning to normal.

A830 Glenfinnan – Lochailort – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 29, 2022