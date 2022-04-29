Hunt for flasher targeting women in Ullapool car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man who has exposed himself to two women in a health centre car park.

The flasher first struck at Ullapool Medical Practice at about 11am yesterday.

Two women saw a male exposing himself.

At around 9.15am today, he flashed another woman, aged 21.

The suspect is described as being black, of medium build and between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a hoody, jeans and sliders on his feet.

Sergeant Kay Macrae, of Ullapool Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of either incident, or saw a man fitting the description either before or shortly after they took place, to contact us.

“Anyone who may have information or saw anything suspicious can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1297 of April 28.”