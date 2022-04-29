Hunt for flasher targeting women in Ullapool car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Hunt for flasher targeting women in Ullapool car park

By Ellie Milne
April 29, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 2:55 pm
The incidents took place in the car park of Ullapool Medical Practice. Photo: Google Maps.
Police are hunting for a man who has exposed himself to two women in a health centre car park.

The flasher first struck at Ullapool Medical Practice at about 11am yesterday.

Two women saw a male exposing himself.

At around 9.15am today, he flashed another woman, aged 21.

The suspect is described as being black, of medium build and between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a hoody, jeans and sliders on his feet.

Sergeant Kay Macrae, of Ullapool Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of either incident, or saw a man fitting the description either before or shortly after they took place, to contact us.

“Anyone who may have information or saw anything suspicious can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1297 of April 28.”

