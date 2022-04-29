Fort Augustus fire crew to the rescue after reversing HGV crashes into lamp-post

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A passing firefighter averted potential tragedy after a HGV crashed into a lamppost and knocked it over in Fort Augustus.

The firefighter raised the alarm after witnessing the incident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William at about 7pm last night.

He realised the lamppost was live as it was still connected to the mains electricity.

‘Called by one of our own’

Traffic was at a standstill, and then moving very slowly, while the crew managed the situation.

No one was injured in the incident. But there was significant damage to a bus shelter and a fence, as well as the lamp-post.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called at 7.09pm on Thursday evening by one of our own crew members.

“He saw that a lamppost had been knocked over the road and it was still live with electricity at the time.

“Out involvement was to make it safe. And we called on Bear Scotland and the police to attend.

“The operation was completed by 8.08pm – so we were there for an hour.”