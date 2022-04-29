Fort Augustus fire crew to the rescue after reversing HGV crashes into lamp-post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort Augustus fire crew to the rescue after reversing HGV crashes into lamp-post

By Louise Glen
April 29, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 5:51 pm
Fire crew remove a 'live' lamp-post from A82. Picture by Eric Taylor
Fire crew remove a 'live' lamp-post from A82. Picture by Eric Taylor

A passing firefighter averted potential tragedy after a HGV crashed into a lamppost and knocked it over in Fort Augustus.

The firefighter raised the alarm after witnessing the incident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William at about 7pm last night.

He realised the lamppost was live as it was still connected to the mains electricity.

‘Called by one of our own’

Traffic was at a standstill, and then moving very slowly, while the crew managed the situation.

No one was injured in the incident. But there was significant damage to a bus shelter and a fence, as well as the lamp-post.

Fort Augustus fire crew remove a lamp-post that had fallen over the A82. Picture by Eric Taylor

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called at 7.09pm on Thursday evening by one of our own crew members.

“He saw that a lamppost had been knocked over the road and it was still live with electricity at the time.

“Out involvement was to make it safe. And we called on Bear Scotland and the police to attend.

“The operation was completed by 8.08pm – so we were there for an hour.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal