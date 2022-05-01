‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on

By Ellie Milne
May 1, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: May 1, 2022, 11:40 am
Shaun Banner is described as 5ft 7in with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Shaun Banner is described as 5ft 7in with short brown hair and blue eyes. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner

Police have retraced the last known steps of a man who has been missing from Invergordon for more than a week.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s train station shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 23.

Officers have now revisited the scene a week on, and spoken to pedestrians and motorists in the area in the hope of piecing together where the 34-year-old went next.

A huge land and air search has been carried out over the last week, with members of the local community also checking beaches, woods and beaches.

Police revisited Invergordon Train Station at midnight on Saturday. Supplied by Highlands and Islands Police Division.

‘Please come forward’

Mr Banner’s brother, Alan, said: “It’s been a week since my brother was last seen. We are incredibly worried about Shaun and just want him home now.

“If you have any information at all, please come forward. Thank you so much for your continued support. We love you, Shaun.”

The family has said they are at a “state of desperation” and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

We are relying on people knowing Shaun is missing to get any information of his whereabouts,” his brother said earlier this week.

A Search for Shaun Facebook group has also been set up with posts encouraging walkers to keep a look out along shore lines and river banks.

Posters have also been up around the town and wider area, with taxi drivers also urged to be on the lookout – or get in touch if they remember seeing Mr Banner last weekend.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Banner wrote: “Shaun has now been missing a week, this has been the hardest week of our lives.

“Everyone’s generosity and kindness has blown us away. Your continued support and shares on social media has been amazing as it’s important to continue to remind people Shaun is still missing.

“Shaun has been gone a week now and could be anywhere at this point so let’s make sure we get this information out as far and wide as possible.

‘Concerned for his welfare’

Mr Banner is described as being 5ft 7ins, and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

He also had on a blue “RSE” work top and grey, purple and blue Nike Air max trainers.

Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Picture supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

Inspector Chris Murray, of Alness Police Station, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their engagement with us throughout our efforts to trace Shaun.

“Along with his family, we remain very concerned for his welfare as time passes. I continue to urge anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to please come forward, as it could prove vital.

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 2300 of April 23.”

