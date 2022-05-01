‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have retraced the last known steps of a man who has been missing from Invergordon for more than a week.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s train station shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 23.

Officers have now revisited the scene a week on, and spoken to pedestrians and motorists in the area in the hope of piecing together where the 34-year-old went next.

A huge land and air search has been carried out over the last week, with members of the local community also checking beaches, woods and beaches.

‘Please come forward’

Mr Banner’s brother, Alan, said: “It’s been a week since my brother was last seen. We are incredibly worried about Shaun and just want him home now.

“If you have any information at all, please come forward. Thank you so much for your continued support. We love you, Shaun.”

The family has said they are at a “state of desperation” and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

“We are relying on people knowing Shaun is missing to get any information of his whereabouts,” his brother said earlier this week.

A Search for Shaun Facebook group has also been set up with posts encouraging walkers to keep a look out along shore lines and river banks.

Posters have also been up around the town and wider area, with taxi drivers also urged to be on the lookout – or get in touch if they remember seeing Mr Banner last weekend.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Banner wrote: “Shaun has now been missing a week, this has been the hardest week of our lives.

“Everyone’s generosity and kindness has blown us away. Your continued support and shares on social media has been amazing as it’s important to continue to remind people Shaun is still missing.

“Shaun has been gone a week now and could be anywhere at this point so let’s make sure we get this information out as far and wide as possible.

‘Concerned for his welfare’

Mr Banner is described as being 5ft 7ins, and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

He also had on a blue “RSE” work top and grey, purple and blue Nike Air max trainers.

Inspector Chris Murray, of Alness Police Station, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their engagement with us throughout our efforts to trace Shaun.

“Along with his family, we remain very concerned for his welfare as time passes. I continue to urge anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to please come forward, as it could prove vital.

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 2300 of April 23.”