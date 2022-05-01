Alistair Wilson: Key witness was at scene ‘within minutes’ and helped banker into ambulance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A key witness in the Alistair Wilson murder case was at the scene of the shooting “within minutes” and helped paramedics get him into an ambulance, a retired detective has revealed.

Peter Bleksley, a former Scotland Yard detective, has studied the Alistair Wilson case in depth and has written a book about it.

He has shared details from an interview he did with Mr Wilson’s former friend and local landlord Andy Burnett during research for his book.

Mr Bleklsey has told The Sunday Mail that Mr Burnett helped paramedics and comforted Mr Wilson’s wife after the doorstep shooting.

He said: “He saw the commotion outside Alistair Wilson’s house. He later helped paramedics put Alistair back on the stretcher after he slipped off and said he was in a bad way.

“He told me he saw Alistair’s watch coming loose. He then fixed the clasps as he was being taken into the ambulance.”

Objection to planning application

Last week police revealed the construction of decking outside the Havelock Hotel, where Mr Burnett was the landlord, could “hold the key” to catching the 30-year-old’s killer.

Mr Wilson had objected to a large decking area across the road from his home in Crescent Road shortly before he was shot dead on his doorstep.

The planning application was lodged just 20 days before his death.

Officers from the major investigation team travelled to Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews in February, and spent four days talking to Mr Burnett.

He later told The Sun that he had been “surprised” by the visit, but he was always willing to help the police.

An ongoing investigation

No motive has ever been uncovered for the fatal shooting of Mr Wilson in 2004.

Police have collected more than 3,500 statements, spoken to more than 14,000 people in connection with the case and conducted door-to-door inquiries at more than 1,000 addresses in Nairn.

Last month, police confirmed they were looking to trace two men seen with a handgun on a Nairn beach just a month before the murder.

Investigators have also updated the description of the shooter suspect after reviewing information.

They now believe the man was between 20 and 40 in 2004 – having originally estimated he was a decade older – and around 5ft 7ins, wearing a baseball cap and jacket.

Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101.

You can also e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk