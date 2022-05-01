Family who fled Ukraine finally with loved ones on Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family who fled Ukraine finally with loved ones on Lewis

By Mike Merritt
May 1, 2022, 3:57 pm
Derek and Nataliya Macleod from the West Side of Lewis have been reunited with their Ukrainian family. Picture: Mike Merritt/Western Isles News Agency
A family has fled war-torn Ukraine to settle in the Outer Hebrides after a “traumatic” journey and battling Home Office bureaucracy.

Derek and Nataliya Macleod from the West Side of Lewis contacted Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil for help in arranging for their family to get out of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Mr MacNeil and constituency office staff had weeks of frantic dealings with the Home Office, who “bizarrely” insist that people who have been caught up in the conflict must go through the visa application process before coming to Scotland.

After many weeks and angry exchanges with the Home Office the family are finally together Lewis.

Derek and Nataliya Macleod have been reunited with their family. Six-year-old Nataliia made this thank you for those who helped them reach Scotland. Picture Mike Merritt/Western Isles News Agency

Four different countries in four days

Mr Macleod admitted that at points, he worried his Ukrainian wife’s family might have thought he had “lied” about getting them to safety as they tried to get their visas arranged.

Originally, they were told to go to Warsaw to get their biometrics and application sorted, but they would have faced a huge wait. They then went to Ireland, but their arrival coincided with St Patrick’s Day and the Six Nations.

“It turned out that the UK Visa Centre in Dublin were unable to take our biometrics and we had to apply again for the fourth time in order to just register the passports on the application,” he said. “Luckily most of this work was done in Angus MacNeil’s Constituency Office in Stornoway which helped a lot.

“The hoops we had to jump through was very expensive, in travel and hotels, and it was traumatic for our whole party.

“I truly hope I never have to go through that ever again. It took me over two weeks to get a proper sleep. I was imagining vivid scenes of possible deportation and disappointment, I was terrified of failing these people and having to say I’m sorry, I lied to you when I said I was taking you to safety.

“We had to go through four different countries over four days and take disappointment after disappointment to get them finally here – God only knows how we got here.”

He thanked Mr MacNeil and his staff for their efforts and support.

“We are now sitting in the sun breathing Hebridean air celebrating May Holiday together,” he added. “Life for them is truly better and we say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

MP Angus MacNeil helped the family, but said the visa process caused huge stress.

Process added to the stress

Mr MacNeil has now met Mr and Mrs Macleod’s family on Lewis and he said he was pleased they were finally together again.

He said the UK Government’s visa application process caused “enormous stress” at a traumatic time, pointing to EU countries who have waived the need for visas.

“This has probably been one of the most challenging cases I have dealt with and I can only begin to imagine how stressful a time this was for Derek, Nataliya and family,” he said. “Nataliya told me that she lost kilograms in weight and didn’t sleep well for weeks because of the extra stress to get them to safety.

“Today I was very pleased to meet with the family.  As MP for the islands, I conveyed my delight and that of everyone who has spoken about it, that the family have made their way to safety.

“It was a moving and happy moment when the youngest of the family, six-year-old Nataliia gave me a poster she had made as a thank you which I will put on the wall in my office.”

Last week, government figures showed around a fifth of Ukrainian refugees issued with visas under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK.

A total of 86,100 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship scheme, the Government said.

But, as of Monday, just 27,100 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK.

A government spokeswoman said: “We are processing thousands of visas a day – this shows the changes we made to streamline the service are working and we’ll continue to build on this success so we can speed up the process even further.”

