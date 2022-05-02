Police hunt for suspect after ‘serious assault’ in Waterfront Nightclub in Wick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Witnesses have been urged to come forward following a serious assault at the Waterfront Nightclub in Wick.

The alleged incident took place within the premises of the venue at around 2.20am on Sunday, April 17.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance to trace the suspect, who has been identified as a man in his late 20s with short, dark brown hair.

He is reported to have been wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and grey or white trainers at the time of the incident.

The man is also believed to have a tattoo on his left arm and wear a gold chain around his neck.

People with any information in relation to the alleged assault are urged to contact police on 101 and quote incident number CR/0016077/22.

Assaults previously taken place at Waterfront Nightclub

The appeal comes after two similar incidents led to the suspension of the nightclub’s licence in October.

The Waterfront club, on The Shore, was under surveillance by the police and the council after a series of alleged assaults went unreported by management.

At the time, the venue’s owner Robert Sutherland was also said to have obstructed police efforts to review CCTV footage as part of their investigations.

Members of the Highland Council’s licensing board then voted to suspend the nightclub’s licence for four weeks.