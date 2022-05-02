Police hunt for suspect after ‘serious assault’ in Waterfront Nightclub in Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police hunt for suspect after ‘serious assault’ in Waterfront Nightclub in Wick

By Denny Andonova
May 2, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:51 pm
The Waterfront Nightclub in Wick.
The Waterfront Nightclub in Wick.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward following a serious assault at the Waterfront Nightclub in Wick.

The alleged incident took place within the premises of the venue at around 2.20am on Sunday, April 17.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance to trace the suspect, who has been identified as a man in his late 20s with short, dark brown hair.

He is reported to have been wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and grey or white trainers at the time of the incident.

The man is also believed to have a tattoo on his left arm and wear a gold chain around his neck.

People with any information in relation to the alleged assault are urged to contact police on 101 and quote incident number CR/0016077/22.

Assaults previously taken place at Waterfront Nightclub

The appeal comes after two similar incidents led to the suspension of the nightclub’s licence in October.

The Waterfront club, on The Shore, was under surveillance by the police and the council after a series of alleged assaults went unreported by management.

At the time, the venue’s owner Robert Sutherland was also said to have obstructed police efforts to review CCTV footage as part of their investigations.

Members of the Highland Council’s licensing board then voted to suspend the nightclub’s licence for four weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal