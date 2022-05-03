Resurfacing works close roads in Inverness and Beauly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several Highland roads will be closed this week while resurfacing work is carried out.

Shore Street and Ferry Road in Beauly will be closed today and tomorrow as resurfacing works are completed.

The closure will be in place from 8am until 5.30pm each day.

Meanwhile, in Inverness, Holm Mills Road will be closed this evening for a second consecutive night as similar works are carried out.

The road, leading to Holm Mills, will be closed between 5.30pm and 11.30pm.

