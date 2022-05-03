Escape city life at this remote Hebridean cottage – if you’re willing to commute by boat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cottage on a remote island in the Outer Hebrides has gone on sale with an asking price of over £100,000.

Primrose Cottage on the Isle of Scarp may look idyllic, but the boat ride required to get out and about might make some potential buyers a little seasick.

The cottage is one of the handful of habitable properties on the island, and has what Western Isles Property Ltd describes as an “immediate charm and quirkiness”.

Positioned atop a hill, the cottage boasts stunning, uninterrupted views of the picturesque island.

Siobhan Dawson, 28, from Western Isles Property, said that a listing like this is “very rare”.

But, the estate agents warn living on Scarp is “not for the faint-hearted.”

Not for the faint of heart

The property’s positioning on Scarp means it feels the effects of bad weather severely, with cottages like this one requiring shutters to keep out the cold, the wet and the wind.

“There is a lot of exposure to the elements, with not much shelter there,” said Miss Dawson. “Especially with the weather we get here.”

The island that once supported some 200 residents, can be reached by taking a short boat crossing over The Kyle of Scarp from Hushinish, Isle of Harris.

Though a relatively short journey over the water, some may be put off by location of the cottage.

However, the beautiful views and total privacy make this home a tempting sanctuary for anyone with £100,000 to spare.

Scarp was made famous as the site of Gerhard Zucker’s experimental Rocket Post. And launch day, July 28 1934, became known as Latha na Rocait – or “the day of the rocket”.