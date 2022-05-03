Escape city life at this remote Hebridean cottage – if you’re willing to commute by boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Escape city life at this remote Hebridean cottage – if you’re willing to commute by boat

By Joanna Bremner
May 3, 2022, 3:16 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:51 pm
Picture shows; Primrose Cottage on Scarp near Isle of Harris. Scarp, Isle of Harris.
An isolated cottage on Scarp island near Isle of Harris has recently gone up for sale. Supplied by Western Isles Property Ltd.

A cottage on a remote island in the Outer Hebrides has gone on sale with an asking price of over £100,000.

Primrose Cottage on the Isle of Scarp may look idyllic, but the boat ride required to get out and about might make some potential buyers a little seasick.

The cottage is one of the handful of habitable properties on the island, and has what Western Isles Property Ltd describes as an “immediate charm and quirkiness”.

Positioned atop a hill, the cottage boasts stunning, uninterrupted views of the picturesque island.

Siobhan Dawson, 28, from Western Isles Property, said that a listing like this is “very rare”.

But, the estate agents warn living on Scarp is “not for the faint-hearted.”

Not for the faint of heart

The property’s positioning on Scarp means it feels the effects of bad weather severely, with cottages like this one requiring shutters to keep out the cold, the wet and the wind.

“There is a lot of exposure to the elements, with not much shelter there,” said Miss Dawson. “Especially with the weather we get here.”

The island that once supported some 200 residents, can be reached by taking a short boat crossing over The Kyle of Scarp from Hushinish, Isle of Harris.

Though a relatively short journey over the water, some may be put off by location of the cottage.

“Uninterrupted stunning views of the ‘Strait’ and across to the scenic beauty of unspoilt white sands and turquoise coastlines boarded by windswept shifting sand dunes and soaring dramatic rock peaks.” Supplied by Western Isles Property Ltd.

However, the beautiful views and total privacy make this home a tempting sanctuary for anyone with £100,000 to spare.

Scarp was made famous as the site of Gerhard Zucker’s experimental Rocket Post. And launch day, July 28 1934, became known as Latha na Rocait – or “the day of the rocket”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]