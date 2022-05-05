Why do councils make the decisions they do? The process of deciding planning applications might not be as baffling as you think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why do councils make the decisions they do? The process of deciding planning applications might not be as baffling as you think

By Chris MacLennan
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Just how does the planning system work?
Just how does the planning system work?

Planning applications. Love them or loathe them.

To many they can be the cause of excitement, an insight into who is planning what and where.

For others, they are dry and trawling through one could be seen as the least enjoyable task.

But why do councils make the decisions they do regarding planning applications?

What does the planning system do?

The planning system is used to make decisions about future development and the use of land in towns, cities, villages and the countryside.

It is used to decide where development should happen, and where it should not.

Factors that can weigh in include the impact on the local infrastructure and the development’s effect on its surroundings.

Decisions related to planning applications should fit in with development plans for local areas. Local councils or national park authorities prepare these.

The planning system is designed to balance competing demands to ensure land is used and developed in the long-term interest of the public.

Scottish onshore wind
Planning permission is required for any new development. Picture by Sandy McCook

Do you need planning permission?

Planning permission is required for any new development.

A development is considered to be any building, engineering, mining or other operations “in, on, over or under land”.

It also includes the change in use of buildings and land. Planning permission is not needed for work that only affects the inside of a building.

If it is a listed building, consent may be required in order to make changes.

Building without planning permission can lead to enforcement and a fine.

Who decides if permission should be granted?

The way in which councils rule on applications will depend on the type and size of the proposed development.

Smaller applications will usually be determined by planning officers, with more complex or controversial proposals likely to be decided by councillors.

Councillors will debate planning applications at regular planning committee meetings.

It is up to individual councils to prepare their scheme of delegation to decide who is responsible for each type of planning application.

Anybody can comment on an application, including neighbours and those directly affected, as well as those with no immediate ties.

What rulings can be made?

There are three possible outcomes to planning applications.

Councils can decide to:

  • grant planning permission without conditions
  • grant planning permission with conditions
  • refuse planning permission
older people's champions
Councillors may be asked to make decisions on complex or controversial applications.

Can the decision be appealed?

Reviews and appeals can be requested if parties are unhappy with the outcome of a decision.

Appeals can be submitted to a local review body, if determined by council officers, or even escalated up the chain to ministers within the Scottish Government if the decision was made by councillors.

A request for a local review or an appeal to ministers must be made three months from the date of the decision.

Does this happen in real life?

The majority of planning applications fall under the minor category.

Extensions, house erections and building garages will usually be decided by planning officers.

The larger developments, such as wind farms and mammoth housing developments, will ultimately end up before councillors on planning committees.

In the Highlands, some famous cases have filtered through the system and even ended up with Scottish ministers.

Controversial plans for a ‘world class’ golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland could be back on.

Highland councillors went against the recommendation of planning officers to grant permission to a proposed 18-hole championship golf course at Coul Links.

Objectors to the proposal included nature conservation organisations.

A joint petition against the development generated more than 10,000 signatures.

Ministers called in the application and a public inquiry was held.

The application was eventually thrown out.

Plans to resurrect the proposal have emerged, with developers stating that they would be “environmentally sensitive”.

