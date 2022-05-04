Urgent care centre in Portree forced to reduce opening hours again amid ongoing staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The urgent care centre at Portree Hospital is to reduce its operating hours for a second time this month due to ongoing staffing pressures.

NHS Highland has announced that the care centre on Skye will remain closed for the remainder of this week, ahead of reopening from 8am on Friday.

It marks the second time in less than a month that the facility has been forced to reduce services due to staff shortages.

On April 19, the Highland health board announced they were reducing opening hours at the Skye facility to help alleviate the strain on health workers.

NHS Highland regrets to announce that due to ongoing significant staffing pressures the Urgent Care Centre in Portree… Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, 3 May 2022

NHS Highland confirmed efforts are under way to rectify the situation and prevent further disruption.

A spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to improve the staffing situation and will provide an update next week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The centre will be open between 8am on Friday May 6 and 8am on Monday May 9.

Anyone requiring urgent care should always contact NHS 24 on 111 before attending the centre.

People should always call 999 in an emergency.