Urgent care centre in Portree forced to reduce opening hours again amid ongoing staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Urgent care centre in Portree forced to reduce opening hours again amid ongoing staff shortages

By Michelle Henderson
May 4, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 10:17 am
Urgent Care Centre in Portree
The urgent care centre at Portee Hospital will reopen from 8am on Friday.

The urgent care centre at Portree Hospital is to reduce its operating hours for a second time this month due to ongoing staffing pressures.

NHS Highland has announced that the care centre on Skye will remain closed for the remainder of this week, ahead of reopening from 8am on Friday.

It marks the second time in less than a month that the facility has been forced to reduce services due to staff shortages.

On April 19, the Highland health board announced they were reducing opening hours at the Skye facility to help alleviate the strain on health workers.

NHS Highland regrets to announce that due to ongoing significant staffing pressures the Urgent Care Centre in Portree…

Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, 3 May 2022

NHS Highland confirmed efforts are under way to rectify the situation and prevent further disruption.

A spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to improve the staffing situation and will provide an update next week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The centre will be open between 8am on Friday May 6 and 8am on Monday May 9.

Anyone requiring urgent care should always contact NHS 24 on 111 before attending the centre.

People should always call 999 in an emergency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal