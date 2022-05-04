Cmal issues tender for design of new ro-pax ferry for Highlands and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cmal issues tender for design of new ro-pax ferry for Highlands and islands

By Louise Glen
May 4, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:45 pm
Cmal owns a number of ferries and ports.
A public contract has been issued for a concept design for a Ro-Pax ferry for the Highlands and islands.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) issued the tender today on the Public Contacts Scotland website, asking for suitably qualified consultants to bid for the project.

The tender documents reveal Cmal want to design a vessel in order for any future tender for the ship’s build to be issued under a fixed price agreement.

In-depth evaluation and feasibility studies

A ro-pax vessel is a roll-on/roll-off passenger ship built for freight vehicle transport along with passenger accommodation.

In its description Cmal said: “We require a design consultancy to assist with the in-depth evaluation and feasibility studies and the in-depth concept design of a ro-pax vessel.

MV Lochinvar.

“This will include developing general arrangement drawings and associated specifications that would allow shipyards to tender for the detailed design and build of the vessel on a fixed price basis whilst eliminating design, construction and operating risks for Cmal or the vessels’ charterers.”

Cmal said the consultancy will begin on July 25 and end on March 31, 2023.

The tender papers continued: “[There is an] obligation to indicate the names and professional qualifications of the staff assigned to performing the contract.”

Cmal plan to build up to 21 vessels over the next 10 years to bring the average age of vessel to under 15 year.

The Scottish Government-owned agency owns 36 ferries.

Thirty-one vessels are leased to CalMac Ferries Ltd on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland.

Five vessels are leased to Serco Northlink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes.

Warning from Cmal west coast ferry woes could take until 2030 to be fixed

