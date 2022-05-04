Cmal issues tender for design of new ro-pax ferry for Highlands and islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A public contract has been issued for a concept design for a Ro-Pax ferry for the Highlands and islands.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) issued the tender today on the Public Contacts Scotland website, asking for suitably qualified consultants to bid for the project.

The tender documents reveal Cmal want to design a vessel in order for any future tender for the ship’s build to be issued under a fixed price agreement.

In-depth evaluation and feasibility studies

A ro-pax vessel is a roll-on/roll-off passenger ship built for freight vehicle transport along with passenger accommodation.

In its description Cmal said: “We require a design consultancy to assist with the in-depth evaluation and feasibility studies and the in-depth concept design of a ro-pax vessel.

“This will include developing general arrangement drawings and associated specifications that would allow shipyards to tender for the detailed design and build of the vessel on a fixed price basis whilst eliminating design, construction and operating risks for Cmal or the vessels’ charterers.”

Cmal said the consultancy will begin on July 25 and end on March 31, 2023.

The tender papers continued: “[There is an] obligation to indicate the names and professional qualifications of the staff assigned to performing the contract.”

Cmal plan to build up to 21 vessels over the next 10 years to bring the average age of vessel to under 15 year.

The Scottish Government-owned agency owns 36 ferries.

Thirty-one vessels are leased to CalMac Ferries Ltd on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland.

Five vessels are leased to Serco Northlink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes.