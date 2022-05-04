Union says fatal accident inquiry into Cemfjord sinking is ‘wholly inadequate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union says fatal accident inquiry into Cemfjord sinking is ‘wholly inadequate’

By Michelle Henderson
May 4, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 3:43 pm
The upturned hull of the Cypriot registered Cemfjord was discovered by a passing ferry in the Pentland Firth in January 2015.
Union representatives are renewing their calls for a public inquiry to be launched into the sinking of a cargo ship in the Pentland Firth.

Cemfjord, a bulk cement carrier, was last recorded travelling west off the Caithness coast on the afternoon of Friday January 2 2015.

Tragically, a passing ferry discovered the overturned hull of the Cypriot registered vessel a day later.

All eight seamen on board died as a result of the incident.

Seven years on, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has confirmed a fatal accident inquiry will now be held into the tragedy.

However, union representatives from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) say an FAI is “wholly inadequate” to help ensure safety for workers in the cargo sector.

‘Families forced to relive trauma and agony’

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Cemfjord was another appalling tragedy which claimed the lives of international crew working on a cargo vessel in UK waters.

“The seven Russian and one Filipino national who lost their lives in the Pentland Firth were working on a Cypriot flagged vessel under commercial pressure which proved fatal, as the MAIB investigation found in 2016. Five bodies were never recovered.

“As we have seen in the offshore industry, the problem with the fatal accident inquiry process in Scotland is that families effectively have to replay the trauma and agony of their loss with no prospect of effective justice or binding recommendations that might avoid a repeat of these catastrophic incidents.

“The current conflict in Ukraine also adds further complications for the families of the Russian crew members who lost their lives.”

A picture of the cargo ship Cemfjord sinking
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the 2015 tragedy.

The Crown Office declined to confirm the reason for the lengthy wait to start the proceedings.

A spokesman said: “The COPFS investigation into the deaths of the eight seamen in the Pentland Firth in 2015 is complete and work is ongoing in preparation for the holding of a fatal accident inquiry.”

Cemfjord remains at bottom of Pentland Firth

The stricken vessel remains at the bottom of the sea bed, at a depth of around 270ft below sea level.

Vessel owners Brise of Hamburg declared in February 2016 that the wreckage should remain “undisturbed” acting as a sea grave to those who died on board.

A detailed underwater survey was undertaken in the weeks following the loss of the ship by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The investigation involved sending a remote operated vehicle (ROV) underwater to examine the wreck.

The investigation confirmed that attempts to salvage the wreckage would be extremely challenging.

Investigators also confirmed no sightings of the missing crew’s bodies when reviewing the footage.

Seven of the ship’s crew were from Poland with the eighth from the Phillipines.

No attempts have been made to retrieve the missing men’s bodies following the 2015 incident.

Relatives of the eight men killed at sea were taken by boat to the area of the Pentland Firth six months on from the disaster to lay wreaths in their memory.

