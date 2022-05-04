Shetland Foodbank awarded £3,000 from Aith Junior High to help improve disabled access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland Foodbank awarded £3,000 from Aith Junior High to help improve disabled access

By Ross Hempseed
May 4, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:50 pm
Shetland Foodbank
Pupils present Shetland Foodbank with a cheque for £3,000. Supplied by Shetland Council

Shetland Foodbank has received a £3,000 funding boost as part of Aith Junior High School’s annual youth philanthropy initiative.

The funding will make it easier for wheelchair users to access the foodbank located on St Magnus Street in Lerwick.

The cost-of-living crisis currently hitting households across the UK means more people are having to use foodbanks.

According to a spokesman for the Shetland Foodbank, they are currently serving around 150 clients per month.

Youth philanthropy initiative (YPI) is a nationwide scheme that raises awareness of social issues.

This is done by engaging students to research and then present their findings to their peers.

Introduced in 2008 by The Wood Foundation, the scheme has engaged over 230,000 young people, who have gone on to decide which charities receive funding.

Pupils from across Scotland have taken responsibility for gifting £5million of funding.

As part of the process, secondary three pupils at Aith Junior High School researched several charities to pitch their suitability for the £3,000 grant.

Money will help Shetland Foodbank improve disabled access

Five local charities were represented, including Clan Shetland, Mind Your Head Shetland, RNLI Aith, Shetland Foodbank and Shetland Pride.

The judging panel, made up of local officials, decided to award Shetland Foodbank the funding, which will go towards improving disabled access at their premises.

James Garrick, deputy head yeacher at Aith JHS said: “This is our seventh year taking part in the Youth Philanthropy Initiative, which fosters active citizenship in our community, and develops our pupils’ research and teamwork skills.

“This year’s presentations were both captivating and humorous, and accurately described the needs being addressed by local charities.

“We’re grateful to the YPI for their funding and to all the charities involved who have supported the research by our pupils.”

