Six taken to hospital after two-car crash near Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two children were among six people taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Oban.

Emergency services were called to the A85 Oban to Connel road shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident, involving a VW Passat and a Vauxhall Meriva, happened near Pennyfuir cemetery.

A total of four adults and two children were taken to hospital by paramedics in the aftermath of the crash.

The 62-year-old male driver of the VW Passat and a 58-year-old female passenger were transferred for medical treatment.

The occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a 42-year-old male driver and 38-year-old female passenger, were also taken to hospital along with two children, aged three and nine.

The three-year-old child was later released.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene to assist with the recovery efforts.

Two fire appliances attended the incident alongside a number of ambulance crews.

The alarm was raised around 6.15pm.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are now appealing for information as they try to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to review their dash cam footage to aid in their inquiries in the Oban area.

Inspector Gillian Gardner said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us, in particular, if anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2574 of May 3.