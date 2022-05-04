Six taken to hospital after two-car crash near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six taken to hospital after two-car crash near Oban

By Michelle Henderson
May 4, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:24 pm
Two children were among six people taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Oban.

Emergency services were called to the A85 Oban to Connel road shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident, involving a VW Passat and a Vauxhall Meriva, happened near Pennyfuir cemetery.

A total of four adults and two children were taken to hospital by paramedics in the aftermath of the crash.

The 62-year-old male driver of the VW Passat and a 58-year-old female passenger were transferred for medical treatment.

The occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a 42-year-old male driver and 38-year-old female passenger, were also taken to hospital along with two children, aged three and nine.

The three-year-old child was later released.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene to assist with the recovery efforts.

Two fire appliances attended the incident alongside a number of ambulance crews.

The alarm was raised around 6.15pm.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are now appealing for information as they try to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to review their dash cam footage to aid in their inquiries in the Oban area.

Inspector Gillian Gardner said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us, in particular, if anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2574 of May 3.

