Thieves steal 32 sheep on the Isle of Lewis

By Ross Hempseed
May 4, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:38 pm
32 sheep were stolen on the Isle of Lewis.

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole 32 sheep, many due to give birth, from a grazing area on the Isle of Lewis.

The sheep were stolen from the Laxay Common grazing area, where they had been grazing between Saturday February 17 and Saturday, April 2.

It was only when the herd was rounded up by the handler, that it was discovered the animals were missing.

Of the 32 sheep that have been stolen, it is believed they were collectively expecting 23 lambs.

Police have canvassed the area extensively with no trace of the missing sheep, suggesting they have been stolen.

The sheep are described as a mix of Mules, Texel, Beltex crosses, black-faced and Oxford crosses.

They were marked with green spray between their shoulders, along with either blue, green, red or purple raddle marks on their backs.

Constable Rick Henderson, from Stornoway Police Station, said: “Due to the number of sheep missing, it is possible that a vehicle, such as a trailer, was used to remove them from the area.

“We’re keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the theft or saw any suspicious activity in the area.

“We’re also interested in speaking with anyone who believes they may have been offered the sale of these sheep recently.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting CR/18154/22.

