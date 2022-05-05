British Airways reduces services between Inverness and London Heathrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Airways reduces services between Inverness and London Heathrow

By Michelle Henderson
May 5, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 4:29 pm
Grounded British Airways planes at Gatwick Airport during lockdown in April 2020.
British Airways has announced it is reducing its flights from Inverness to Heathrow.

The changes – brought on by staffing pressures – mean that people will no longer be able to make a return trip from the Highland capital in one day.

The 7am flight has been axed in the summer timetable.

Airport bosses have said they hope it can be reinstated quickly, which was echoed by Inverness Chamber of Commerce who said the 7am flight was important for those required to do just a “day’s business” in the capital.

BA has revealed plans to merge several of its low occupancy flights and use larger aircrafts.

Airline bosses say they are navigating a “challenging period”.

The aviation industry has lost more than £145 billion and in excess of four million jobs since the start of the pandemic.

‘Providing certainty for passengers’

British Airways hope the move will enable them to focus on increasing their “operational resilience” whilst providing increased flexibility for customers.

A BA spokesman said: “The past few weeks have been challenging for the entire industry and at British Airways we’re completely focused on three priorities: our customers, supporting the biggest recruitment drive in our history and increasing our operational resilience.

“We’ve taken action to reduce our schedule to help provide certainty for our customers and are giving them maximum flexibility to either rebook with us or another airline as close to their original departure time as possible, or to receive a full refund.”

British Airway departures bound for London Heathrow are to be slashed in Inverness to increase flexibility for customers.

Bosses of Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) say the 7am flight was a popular option for passengers.

Inverness airport general manager Graeme Bell said he understood the challenges faced by airlines, but wants a regular service to be reinstated when feasibly possible.

“This appears to be a temporary adjustment to the schedule and is an operational decision by BA,” he said.

“Although we have been generally pleased that the aviation sector has re-emerged quite strongly from the pandemic there remain challenges for airlines as demand for travel has picked up.

“The Heathrow-Inverness link remains a popular route and we are hopeful BA will reinstate the 7am Heathrow flight as soon as it is feasible to do so.”

Keeping business flowing

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, warned the move will reduce access to the national trade market.

However, he remains hopeful normal service will resume “sooner rather than later.”

He said: “I am optimistic that this is a temporary measure and it’s something that all airlines are looking at given the recovery from the pandemic.

“I understand why this has happened truly and I’m optimistic that it will come back as it is such an important route for both BA as the carrier but also for Inverness and the Highlands – both in terms of the inbound international tourism and business travellers but also for those who live and work in Inverness and the Highlands.

“It’s obviously going to create a lack of access to markets, to that face-to-face business connection that is really important. The 7am flight out is important to allow us to do a day’s business in the capital.”

