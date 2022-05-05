Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 11:28 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:03 pm
RNLI Oban were called to assist in a medical evacuation earlier today.

The coastguard tasked the lifeboat at 9.37am to assist the ambulance service assist in the transfer of the casualty from Glensanda Quarry.

Glensanda Quarry is 10 miles north of Oban on the Morvern peninsula. It is accessed by quarry workers from a slipway near Barcaldine.

The Coastguard called upon the helicopter to assist.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We tasked Oban lifeboat to assist the ambulance service at 9.37am this morning in regard to a medical casualty at Glensanda Quarry.

“We have called upon the coastguard helicopter to attend in Oban just in case the patient needs to be transferred onwards to a city hospital. It is currently waiting in Connel.

“We are waiting for the lifeboat to arrive when further assessment will be made.”

“It is hoped the patient will be able to be taken to Oban hospital for treatment.”

 

 

 

 

