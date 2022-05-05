Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

RNLI Oban were called to assist in a medical evacuation earlier today.

The coastguard tasked the lifeboat at 9.37am to assist the ambulance service assist in the transfer of the casualty from Glensanda Quarry.

Glensanda Quarry is 10 miles north of Oban on the Morvern peninsula. It is accessed by quarry workers from a slipway near Barcaldine.

Medical casualty in Glensanda

A coastguard spokesman said: “We tasked Oban lifeboat to assist the ambulance service at 9.37am this morning in regard to a medical casualty at Glensanda Quarry.

“We have called upon the coastguard helicopter to attend in Oban just in case the patient needs to be transferred onwards to a city hospital. It is currently waiting in Connel.

“We are waiting for the lifeboat to arrive when further assessment will be made.”

“It is hoped the patient will be able to be taken to Oban hospital for treatment.”