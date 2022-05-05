[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polling day for the 2022 Orkney council election is finally here and the 35 candidates can do nothing more.

With the opportunity to campaign around Orkney’s six wards coming to an end, the candidates simply have to wait to hear the results for the area, which are expected by 1pm.

Speaking to many of the candidates today, there seemed to be two clear lines of thought.

Most are excited – but nervous – about the results, and many said they hope there has been a good turnout of voters.

North Isles candidate Heather Woodbridge said: “I’m feeling excited for the results to unfold tomorrow. I am very interested to find out who the public has chosen to represent them in the council chamber for the next five years.

“I’m delighted that the North Isles will be the second ward to be counted, so we can also enjoy the rest of the count, celebrations of successful candidates, and hopefully meeting new colleagues.”

Orkney’s candidates have been grilled on cruise liners, ferries, political leanings, and plans for the future.

However, another issue that has come to define the campaign period is the accusations of cliques in the last council.

Negativity on the Orkney council election campaign trail

Leslie Manson, who served as deputy leader over the last five years, said: “I’m feeling it’s been a more negative campaign than in previous elections. I’m hoping the electorate chooses a council that can work together for the benefit of Orkney.

And, naturally, I hope I can be part of it. As usual, time will tell.”

Orkney’s voters have put faith in experience during previous elections. In both the area’s 2012 and 2017 council elections, 12 of the 13 incumbents made it onto the next council. There are 15 incumbents this time.

However, new candidates Kristopher Leask and Graham MacDonald said this is an opportunity for change.

Mr Leask is standing with the Orkney Greens. He said: “I’m thinking back on the hundreds of conversations I’ve had with people round the doors and hoping that today they go into the polling station and vote for the change they want to see.”

Graham MacDonald, an independent candidate said: “I’m hoping for lots of new councillors to reflect Orkneys demographics. We have many sitting councillors who have stated publicly they don’t think the Orkney voters have any problems with all the mistakes over the past 5 years. Well, we’ll find that out tomorrow.”

Mr Leask is part of a group of five Green party candidates hoping to win favour at this Orkney council election. They will be hoping to join a chamber which is traditionally dominated by independent councillors.

‘Slightly nervous for the result, but also rather excited’

Eric Page is another Green candidate. He said: “I’m just really hoping that people head out and vote regardless of who they vote for! Slightly nervous of the result, but also rather excited about what could be.”

Some candidates admitted to simply trying to keep themselves busy on a drizzly, grey morning for polling day.

Independent Duncan Tullock said: “Mainly, I wish it would stop raining, so I can get some outside work done. I have a little apprehension as to ‘have I done enough over the last five years to get back in.'”