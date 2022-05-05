Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nerves, expectation and negativity – Orkney council candidates share their thoughts as voters head to the ballot boxes

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:11 pm
Polling at the Pickaquoy Centre for the 2022 Orkney Council Elections
The Pickaquoy centre in Kirkwall during today's polling.

Polling day for the 2022 Orkney council election is finally here and the 35 candidates can do nothing more.

With the opportunity to campaign around Orkney’s six wards coming to an end, the candidates simply have to wait to hear the results for the area, which are expected by 1pm.

Speaking to many of the candidates today, there seemed to be two clear lines of thought.

Most are excited – but nervous – about the results, and many said they hope there has been a good turnout of voters.

North Isles candidate Heather Woodbridge said: “I’m feeling excited for the results to unfold tomorrow. I am very interested to find out who the public has chosen to represent them in the council chamber for the next five years.

“I’m delighted that the North Isles will be the second ward to be counted, so we can also enjoy the rest of the count, celebrations of successful candidates, and hopefully meeting new colleagues.”

Orkney’s candidates have been grilled on cruise liners, ferries, political leanings, and plans for the future.

However, another issue that has come to define the campaign period is the accusations of cliques in the last council.

Negativity on the Orkney council election campaign trail

Leslie Manson, who served as deputy leader over the last five years, said: “I’m feeling it’s been a more negative campaign than in previous elections. I’m hoping the electorate chooses a council that can work together for the benefit of Orkney.

And, naturally, I hope I can be part of it. As usual, time will tell.”

Orkney’s voters have put faith in experience during previous elections. In both the area’s 2012 and 2017 council elections, 12 of the 13 incumbents made it onto the next council. There are 15 incumbents this time.

However, new candidates Kristopher Leask and Graham MacDonald said this is an opportunity for change.

Mr Leask is standing with the Orkney Greens. He said: “I’m thinking back on the hundreds of conversations I’ve had with people round the doors and hoping that today they go into the polling station and vote for the change they want to see.”

Graham MacDonald, an independent candidate said: “I’m hoping for lots of new councillors to reflect Orkneys demographics. We have many sitting councillors who have stated publicly they don’t think the Orkney voters have any problems with all the mistakes over the past 5 years. Well, we’ll find that out tomorrow.”

Mr Leask is part of a group of five Green party candidates hoping to win favour at this Orkney council election. They will be hoping to join a chamber which is traditionally dominated by independent councillors.

‘Slightly nervous for the result, but also rather excited’

Eric Page is another Green candidate. He said: “I’m just really hoping that people head out and vote regardless of who they vote for! Slightly nervous of the result, but also rather excited about what could be.”

Some candidates admitted to simply trying to keep themselves busy on a drizzly, grey morning for polling day.

Independent Duncan Tullock said: “Mainly, I wish it would stop raining, so I can get some outside work done. I have a little apprehension as to ‘have I done enough over the last five years to get back in.'”

