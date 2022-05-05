More than 4,000 trees planted along Loch Ness to increase biodiversity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visit Inverness Loch Ness has planted more than 4,000 trees along Loch Ness to increase biodiversity.

Birch and cherry trees were planted along the South Loch Ness Trail over the last few weeks using £8,000 funding from Highland Council’s Nature Restoration Fund.

The initiative comes after VILN became the first carbon neutral Business Improvement District in the UK as part of its commitment to accelerate climate action in tourism and reach net zero emissions before 2050.

Bryony Beck, destination development manager at VILN, said: “If everything goes to plan then we’ll start to see the trees this time next year.

“The birch and cherry trees will not only greatly enhance the area along the South Loch Ness Trail, but they will also increase biodiversity which is so important.”

VILN plans to keep up a continued programme of tree planting as it works towards reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

To help them achieve this it has also developed a carbon tracker which can be used to monitor the organisation’s carbon footprint on a monthly basis.