Police in attendance at two-vehicle crash north of Portree

Police officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic incident involving two vehicles about one mile north of Portree on Skye.

Emergency services received a call at around 2.50pm on Thursday, May 5, about a two-vehicle crash on the A87 Uig to Portree road.

The route is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue were deployed to the scene and have two appliances standing by to assist the police.

Traffic Scotland is advising road users to use an alternative route at this time as heavy traffic is building up in the area.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️18:07#A87 PORTTREE Closed in both directions between Portree and Drumie for Accident Investigation Works⛔️ Emergency services are at the scene🚔 Diversion information can be found below👇@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/U00pDBpPiJ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 5, 2022