Man, 65, dies in two-vehicle crash on Skye

A 65-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Portree.

A Volkswagen Caddy with trailer and Vauxhall Corsa ollided on the A87 Uig to Portree road at about 2.50pm yesterday.

Emergency services and police attended the scene and the road was closed for eight hours.

However, the man could not be saved. His next of kin have been made aware.

The occupants of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the north road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage that may help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone who might have any information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1980 of Thursday, May 5, 2022.