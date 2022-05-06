Greens make history as Ryan Mackintosh elected in Inverness West

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Greens will return their highest ever number of Highland councillors today after Ryan Mackintosh was elected for Inverness West.

The party, who returned their first-ever councillor to Highland Council last time out, will now have at least two in the chamber.

Mr Mackintosh joins Bill Boyd, SNP, and Alex Graham, Liberal Democrats, who held onto their seats.

Historic day for Greens

The Scottish Greens came into today’s declarations aware that they had already matched their total in 2017.

Andrew Baldrey was declared a councillor for Caol and Mallaig after only three candidates put their names forward.

With further seats still to be declared for other wards across Highland, it could turn out to be a historic day for the Greens.

There were two Green councillors in the former Highland Regional Council, which was wound up when the current council began in 1995.

‘This is momentum for us to move forward’

Mr Mackintosh said: “This is unexpected, I am in shock to be honest.

“I knew it was going to be a tight race if I were to get elected.

“I am glad that now I can actually represent my own ward under the banner of the Scottish Greens.

“Now that we have also got Andrew, who also got elected as well, we can form a group and perhaps an administration at Highland Council.”

He added: “It is a big achievement and, hopefully, as other results come in, we will be able to make other historic gains.

“This is momentum for us to move forward.

“I really enjoyed listening to people’s concerns and I hope, not only that I will be representing the Greens, but I want to represent people locally to try and champion their local concerns.”

Result

Of the electorate of 8,495, a total 3,545 votes were returned.

There were 42 rejected ballot papers.

Alex Graham attracted 1,198 first preference votes, with Bill Boyd receiving 1,092.

Ryan Macintosh gained 262 first preference votes.