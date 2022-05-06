Greens make history as Ryan Mackintosh elected in Inverness West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greens make history as Ryan Mackintosh elected in Inverness West

By Chris MacLennan
May 6, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 1:14 pm

The Scottish Greens will return their highest ever number of Highland councillors today after Ryan Mackintosh was elected for Inverness West.

The party, who returned their first-ever councillor to Highland Council last time out, will now have at least two in the chamber.

Mr Mackintosh joins Bill Boyd, SNP, and Alex Graham, Liberal Democrats, who held onto their seats.

Historic day for Greens

The Scottish Greens came into today’s declarations aware that they had already matched their total in 2017.

Andrew Baldrey was declared a councillor for Caol and Mallaig after only three candidates put their names forward.

With further seats still to be declared for other wards across Highland, it could turn out to be a historic day for the Greens.

There were two Green councillors in the former Highland Regional Council, which was wound up when the current council began in 1995.

Ryan Mackintosh has been elected and will be the second Green in the Highland Council chamber

‘This is momentum for us to move forward’

Mr Mackintosh said: “This is unexpected, I am in shock to be honest.

“I knew it was going to be a tight race if I were to get elected.

“I am glad that now I can actually represent my own ward under the banner of the Scottish Greens.

“Now that we have also got Andrew, who also got elected as well, we can form a group and perhaps an administration at Highland Council.”

He added: “It is a big achievement and, hopefully, as other results come in, we will be able to make other historic gains.

“This is momentum for us to move forward.

“I really enjoyed listening to people’s concerns and I hope, not only that I will be representing the Greens, but I want to represent people locally to try and champion their local concerns.”

Andrew Mackintosh, councillor for Inverness West

Result

Of the electorate of 8,495, a total 3,545 votes were returned.

There were 42 rejected ballot papers.

Alex Graham attracted 1,198 first preference votes, with Bill Boyd receiving 1,092.

Ryan Macintosh gained 262 first preference votes.

