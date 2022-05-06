‘I’ll be fitter than them once my knees are done’: Donnie MacMillan, 94, vows to stand again for Argyll and Bute Council after being voted out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Argyll and Bute councillor who had held a seat in the county since 1984 has been voted out.

But Second World War veteran Donnie MacMillan, who helped in the clear up in Japan after Hiroshima, has said he will stand again when his is 99.

Mr MacMillan, from Lochgilphead, who is known affectionately as “wee Donnie” said he was disappointed not to be reelected.

‘Fitter than these other people’

He said after an impending knee operation he will be “fitter than some of these other people who have stood today”.

Mr MacMillan who is known for his regular walks down Lochgilphead main street and around council offices, said: “It has been a great honour to serve in Argyll and Bute. I love the council, the workers and the people.

“If some of the people who have been elected today can’t keep up, then I am very willing to stand again in five years.

“I will be fitter than them then, as I will have had my knees done.”

Audible silence at result

Mr MacMillan result was heard with an audible silence at the count in Lochgilphead.

He said that he was looking forward to spending more time in the garden, and visiting his friends.

Elected in the Mid Argyll ward were Jan Brown, SNP; Garrett Corner, Conservative; and Douglas Philand, Independent.