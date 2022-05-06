‘I’ll be fitter than them once my knees are done’: Donnie MacMillan, 94, vows to stand again for Argyll and Bute Council after being voted out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I’ll be fitter than them once my knees are done’: Donnie MacMillan, 94, vows to stand again for Argyll and Bute Council after being voted out

By Louise Glen
May 6, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 1:45 pm
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count. Photo: Louise Glen/DCT Media

An Argyll and Bute councillor who had held a seat in the county since 1984 has been voted out.

But Second World War veteran Donnie MacMillan, who helped in the clear up in Japan after Hiroshima, has said he will stand again when his is 99.

Mr MacMillan, from Lochgilphead, who is known affectionately as “wee Donnie” said he was disappointed not to be reelected.

‘Fitter than these other people’

He said after an impending knee operation he will be “fitter than some of these other people who have stood today”.

Mr MacMillan who is known for his regular walks down Lochgilphead main street and around council offices, said: “It has been a great honour to serve in Argyll and Bute. I love the council, the workers and the people.

“If some of the people who have been elected today can’t keep up, then I am very willing to stand again in five years.

“I will be fitter than them then, as I will have had my knees done.”

Audible silence at result

Mr MacMillan result was heard with an audible silence at the count in Lochgilphead.

He said that he was looking forward to spending more time in the garden, and visiting his friends.

Elected in the Mid Argyll ward were Jan Brown, SNP; Garrett Corner, Conservative; and Douglas Philand, Independent.

