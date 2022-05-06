SNP get a clean sweep in Inverness wards while Independents hang on to one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP get a clean sweep in Inverness wards while Independents hang on to one

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
May 6, 2022, 3:42 pm
L-R Alex Graham, Bill Boyd and Ryan Mackintosh elected to Inverness West. Picture by Sandy McCook
As Highland election results dripped through on Friday, the big political parties dominated the city seats.

The Scottish National Party scored a clean sweep, winning a place in all five wards and two new members in Inverness City.

Inverness was the first area to start declaring its election results.

The city is split into five multi-member wards: Central, Millburn, Ness-side, South and West.

Following the announcements, the results were:

SNP – six seats

Liberal Democrats – four seats

Conservatives – two seats

Labour – two seats

Greens – one seat

Independents – one seat

Results by party

Scottish National Party members Ian Brown, Bill Boyd and Ken Gowans all held onto their seats. The party also got two new members in Inverness Central – Kate Maclean and Michael Cameron – while Jackie Hendry secured her place in Ness-side.

Liberal Democrat leader Alasdair Christie kept his seat in Ness-side, while party colleagues Colin Aitken and Alex Graham were re-elected in South and West.

Meanwhile in Millburn, David Gregg secured a fourth seat for the party in Inverness.

Veteran Labour councillor Bet McAllister kept the Inverness central seat she has held for 15 years, and is also joined by new member Andrew Mackintosh over in Ness-side.

The Greens won a seat in Inverness West with the election of Ryan Mackintosh.

The Conservatives secured two seats, with Isabelle Mackenzie retaining her place in Millburn and Andrew Sinclair moving down from Wick to win a place in the South ward.

(L-R) Ian Brown, Isabelle MacKenzie and David Gregg elected for Inverness Millburn. Photo by Sandy McCook

Party politics dominated the race, with the Independent group securing just one seat, held by Duncan Macpherson in Inverness South.

There was disappointment too for the smaller political parties. The Alba Party, Scottish Family Party and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition all failed to win any seats.

