SNP get a clean sweep in Inverness wards while Independents hang on to one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Highland election results dripped through on Friday, the big political parties dominated the city seats.

The Scottish National Party scored a clean sweep, winning a place in all five wards and two new members in Inverness City.

Inverness was the first area to start declaring its election results.

The city is split into five multi-member wards: Central, Millburn, Ness-side, South and West.

Following the announcements, the results were:

SNP – six seats

Liberal Democrats – four seats

Conservatives – two seats

Labour – two seats

Greens – one seat

Independents – one seat

Results by party

Scottish National Party members Ian Brown, Bill Boyd and Ken Gowans all held onto their seats. The party also got two new members in Inverness Central – Kate Maclean and Michael Cameron – while Jackie Hendry secured her place in Ness-side.

Liberal Democrat leader Alasdair Christie kept his seat in Ness-side, while party colleagues Colin Aitken and Alex Graham were re-elected in South and West.

Meanwhile in Millburn, David Gregg secured a fourth seat for the party in Inverness.

Veteran Labour councillor Bet McAllister kept the Inverness central seat she has held for 15 years, and is also joined by new member Andrew Mackintosh over in Ness-side.

The Greens won a seat in Inverness West with the election of Ryan Mackintosh.

The Conservatives secured two seats, with Isabelle Mackenzie retaining her place in Millburn and Andrew Sinclair moving down from Wick to win a place in the South ward.

Party politics dominated the race, with the Independent group securing just one seat, held by Duncan Macpherson in Inverness South.

There was disappointment too for the smaller political parties. The Alba Party, Scottish Family Party and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition all failed to win any seats.