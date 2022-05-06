Mother and 18-year-old son elected to Argyll and Bute Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old double masters politics student has been elected to serve in Argyll and Bute – along with his mum.

Scottish Conservative Daniel Hampsey took the vote in the Dunoon ward, where he promised to improve the lives of those suffering from poverty and to assist those in business in the county.

Meanwhile his mum Amanda, 34, has been elected to represent Oban South and Isles for the first time.

Mr Hampsey said he was “delighted” to win and vowed to work with Audrey Forrest (SNP) and Ross Moreland (Lib Dems).

H said he wants businesses to be “fully” supported to thrive in the area, and that he will be working to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“The recovery from the pandemic will be a hard task, but we need to get on with that immediately,” he added.

Asked what attracted him to stand for the Tories, he said: “The party is strong and inclusive and really wants to work to make sure people of all ages are able to have a voice in politics.

“It is a privilege to stand for them. But, that said, we must all work together to build a strong future in Argyll and Bute.”

‘Amazing’ day

Mrs Hampsey described it as an “amazing moment” for them both.

“I am incredibly proud of all that Daniel has achieved,” she said. “This is an amazing moment for him, and for me.

“I think that Daniel must be the youngest councillor in Scotland, he was born on December 1, 2003. That makes me so incredibly proud. What a voice for Scotland’s young people.

“It is a great honour to serve the people of Argyll and Bute, and the work starts now.”