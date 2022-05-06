Mother and 18-year-old son elected to Argyll and Bute Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Mother and 18-year-old son elected to Argyll and Bute Council

By Louise Glen
May 6, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 7:22 pm
Mother and son Daniel and Amanda Hampsey are looking forward to representing Dunoon and Oban respectively. Picture: Louise Glen/DCT Media
Mother and son Daniel and Amanda Hampsey are looking forward to representing Dunoon and Oban respectively. Picture: Louise Glen/DCT Media

An 18-year-old double masters politics student has been elected to serve in Argyll and Bute – along with his mum.

Scottish Conservative Daniel Hampsey took the vote in the Dunoon ward, where he promised to improve the lives of those suffering from poverty and to assist those in business in the county.

Meanwhile his mum Amanda, 34, has been elected to represent Oban South and Isles for the first time.

Mr Hampsey said he was “delighted” to win and vowed to work with Audrey Forrest (SNP) and Ross Moreland (Lib Dems).

H said he wants businesses to be “fully” supported to thrive in the area, and that he will be working to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“The recovery from the pandemic will be a hard task, but we need to get on with that immediately,” he added.

Asked what attracted him to stand for the Tories, he said: “The party is strong and inclusive and really wants to work to make sure people of all ages are able to have a voice in politics.

“It is a privilege to stand for them. But, that said, we must all work together to build a strong future in Argyll and Bute.”

‘Amazing’ day

Mrs Hampsey described it as an “amazing moment” for them both.

“I am incredibly proud of all that Daniel has achieved,” she said. “This is an amazing moment for him, and for me.

“I think that Daniel must be the youngest councillor in Scotland, he was born on December 1, 2003. That makes me so incredibly proud. What a voice for Scotland’s young people.

“It is a great honour to serve the people of Argyll and Bute, and the work starts now.”

 

