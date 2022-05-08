Bed bound at 15 to councillor for the Black Isle: Morven-May Maccallum elected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bed bound at 15 to councillor for the Black Isle: Morven-May Maccallum elected

By Chris MacLennan
May 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Morven May Maccallum is one of the Black Isle's newly elected councillors. DCT Media Graphics
A newly elected councillor for the Black Isle has vowed to “unite and bring people together.

Morven-May Maccallum is one of three councillors elected to represent the area, alongside independent Sarah Atkin and Lyndsey Johnston of the SNP.

Lib Dem Miss Maccallum has overcome challenges in her own life to reach this stage.

Illness battle instilled sense of community

Diagnosed with Lymes disease at a young age, Miss Maccallum was bed bound at age 15.

She will now seek to raise awareness of the disease further through her role as an elected representative.

She said: “I am shocked but very, very excited.

“It is one of these things you hope for but you always try to keep your expectations down. It is really wonderful and really exciting.

“For me, the community has always been really important.

“Being so ill from such a young age, people have been really important to me.

“That sense of community and support you get within the Black Isle is so important and incredible and in many ways very unique to the Black Isle.

“That is something I want to hone in on and encourage and really unite and bring people together.”

Morven-May MacCallum will represent the Black Isle

‘It has been a huge battle’

Stubbornness and perseverance is what the Lib Dem councillor says has got her to this stage in life.

She added: “I was house bound and bed bound for a very long time with Lyme Disease so it has been a huge battle.

“When I look back to where I was when I was 15/16, completely bed bound to where I am now, it has been a huge journey and it has taken me an incredible long time but stubbornness and perseverance gets you there in the end.

“It is really wonderful.”

She is seeking to make her community proud of her as well as aiding the Black Isle to “grow and develop”.

Miss Maccallum has also committed to aiding schools.

Result

Lyndsey Johnston amassed the most first preference votes, with 1,171 backing the SNP candidate. Miss Maccallum was second with 739 of the votes.

Sarah Atkin attracted 634 first preference votes, but was elected at the sixth stage of votes.

