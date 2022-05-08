Bed bound at 15 to councillor for the Black Isle: Morven-May Maccallum elected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A newly elected councillor for the Black Isle has vowed to “unite and bring people together.

Morven-May Maccallum is one of three councillors elected to represent the area, alongside independent Sarah Atkin and Lyndsey Johnston of the SNP.

Lib Dem Miss Maccallum has overcome challenges in her own life to reach this stage.

Illness battle instilled sense of community

Diagnosed with Lymes disease at a young age, Miss Maccallum was bed bound at age 15.

She will now seek to raise awareness of the disease further through her role as an elected representative.

She said: “I am shocked but very, very excited.

“It is one of these things you hope for but you always try to keep your expectations down. It is really wonderful and really exciting.

“For me, the community has always been really important.

“Being so ill from such a young age, people have been really important to me.

“That sense of community and support you get within the Black Isle is so important and incredible and in many ways very unique to the Black Isle.

“That is something I want to hone in on and encourage and really unite and bring people together.”

‘It has been a huge battle’

Stubbornness and perseverance is what the Lib Dem councillor says has got her to this stage in life.

She added: “I was house bound and bed bound for a very long time with Lyme Disease so it has been a huge battle.

“When I look back to where I was when I was 15/16, completely bed bound to where I am now, it has been a huge journey and it has taken me an incredible long time but stubbornness and perseverance gets you there in the end.

“It is really wonderful.”

She is seeking to make her community proud of her as well as aiding the Black Isle to “grow and develop”.

Miss Maccallum has also committed to aiding schools.

Result

Lyndsey Johnston amassed the most first preference votes, with 1,171 backing the SNP candidate. Miss Maccallum was second with 739 of the votes.

Sarah Atkin attracted 634 first preference votes, but was elected at the sixth stage of votes.