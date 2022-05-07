A96 reopens following one-car crash in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

A96 reopens following one-car crash in Nairn

By Denny Andonova
May 7, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 5:24 pm
The A96 is currently closed both ways in the centre of Nairn. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
The A96 Elgin to Inverness road has reopened following a one-car crash in Nairn.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident on the town’s King Street after receiving reports of a collision at around 3.15pm.

An eye-witness said medical crews were also in attendance, however, it is not yet known if anybody has been injured.

The road was taped off between Royal Walk and Gordon Street in Nairn but reopened just after 5pm.

This caused large tailbacks along the A96.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance on the A96 King Street in Nairn following a one-vehicle road crash which was reported around 3.15pm on Saturday, May 7. The road is currently closed.”

Fire crews also attended to help with the incident and left the scene at around 4.15pm.

