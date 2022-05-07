A96 reopens following one-car crash in Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Elgin to Inverness road has reopened following a one-car crash in Nairn.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident on the town’s King Street after receiving reports of a collision at around 3.15pm.

An eye-witness said medical crews were also in attendance, however, it is not yet known if anybody has been injured.

The road was taped off between Royal Walk and Gordon Street in Nairn but reopened just after 5pm.

This caused large tailbacks along the A96.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance on the A96 King Street in Nairn following a one-vehicle road crash which was reported around 3.15pm on Saturday, May 7. The road is currently closed.”

Fire crews also attended to help with the incident and left the scene at around 4.15pm.