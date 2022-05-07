Fire crews battle hay bale fire near Alness for eight hours overnight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a blaze that engulfed around 350 hay bales near Alness.

Crews from Invergordon responded to reports of the fire at around 12.30am on Saturday.

One appliance was sent to the scene, but another was soon called in to help.

They battled the blaze for around eight hours, with the stop message finally coming back just before 9am.

Invergordon Fire Station said on social media that crews worked with a farmer with a digger to put out the flames.

A small selection of pictures from our hard night extinguishing approximately 350 round hay bales on fire near Alness. pic.twitter.com/nEkdxiCnpN — Invergordon Fire Station🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) May 7, 2022