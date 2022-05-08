Inverness firm Three Little Bakers scoops Scottish Baker of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness firm has risen to the top of the class at the annual Scottish awards recognising the best bakers in the country.

The Three Little Bakers was crowned Scottish Baker of the Year at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow this weekend – beating nearly 60 other competitors for the accolade.

Run by Scottish Bakers, the competition aims to select the best of the best in a range of categories – including the best scones, loaves, savoury items and morning rolls.

Contestants were also judged on their skills in individual cakes and buscuits, French and Danish style pastries and free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.

And with an incredible win in four of the categories – morning roll, scone, sourdough bread and potato scone – Three Little Bakers left the venue with the ultimate title.

Proud to be champions

Owners Paddy and Jane Murphy said: “We are delighted. We cannot tell you how proud we are of our team and their hard work which has paid dividends not just with product wins but with the ultimate win.

“We look forward to being the Scottish Baker of the Year and to enjoying the benefits being the world champions will bring to our business.”

Scottish Bakers’ ambassador Mich Turner, who presented the firm with the award, said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered and with each product assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste, Three Little Bakers should be very proud of their success here today.”

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition, congratulated the winners and added: “With 50 industry professionals on hand during our annual judging day to put each product through its paces, our winners can be justifiably proud of their achievements.”