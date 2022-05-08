Inverness firm Three Little Bakers scoops Scottish Baker of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness firm Three Little Bakers scoops Scottish Baker of the Year award

By Denny Andonova
May 8, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 12:24 pm
The Three Little Bakers of Inverness were crowned Scottish Baker of the Year at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow this weekend.
An Inverness firm has risen to the top of the class at the annual Scottish awards recognising the best bakers in the country.

The Three Little Bakers was crowned Scottish Baker of the Year at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow this weekend – beating nearly 60 other competitors for the accolade.

Run by Scottish Bakers, the competition aims to select the best of the best in a range of categories – including the best scones, loaves, savoury items and morning rolls.

Contestants were also judged on their skills in individual cakes and buscuits, French and Danish style pastries and free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.

And with an incredible win in four of the categories – morning roll, scone, sourdough bread and potato scone – Three Little Bakers left the venue with the ultimate title.

Proud to be champions

Owners Paddy and Jane Murphy said: “We are delighted. We cannot tell you how proud we are of our team and their hard work which has paid dividends not just with product wins but with the ultimate win.

“We look forward to being the Scottish Baker of the Year and to enjoying the benefits being the world champions will bring to our business.”

Scottish Bakers of the Year awards
Paddy and Jane Murphy with Lynne Calder from The Three Little Bakers were crowned Scottish Baker of the Year last night.

Scottish Bakers’ ambassador Mich Turner, who presented the firm with the award, said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered and with each product assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste, Three Little Bakers should be very proud of their success here today.”

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition, congratulated the winners and added: “With 50 industry professionals on hand during our annual judging day to put each product through its paces, our winners can be justifiably proud of their achievements.”

