Highland Park suspends production after lorry carrying caravan hits pipes over road

Highland Park distillery in Orkney has suspended production after overhead pipes were hit by a lorry carrying a caravan.

Visitor tours have also been suspended while personnel work to inspect the damage.

The accident on the A961 Kirkwall to Holm road is believed to have taken place at around 10am on Sunday.

It is understood the pipes running over the road from the distillery buildings were buckled or dented after a lorry carrying a static caravan hit them

It has been confirmed the vehicle was not associated with the distillery.

Just after 10am this morning, an HGV with a crane attachment hooked the overhead cables and pipelines which run from the distillery buildings over the main road, causing extensive damage. Diversions are in place via Tradespark and Heathery Loan and also Easdale Loan.(2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/3cwYzY5fD5 — BBC Radio Orkney (@bbcorkney) May 8, 2022

Highland Park owner Edrington has confirmed no injuries were caused during the collision with the pipes.

A spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that a vehicle driving on the public road has caused damage to some equipment at the distillery.

“No-one has been hurt in the incident and the vehicle was not associated with the distillery.

“The distillery is not currently operating and the team is working to cancel tours over the next few days. We are working closely with the authorities to resolve the situation and minimise disruption to the community.”

Police in Orkney have now warned drivers to avoid the area between the town’s Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan as teams work to fix the issue.

Local diversions are currently in place via Tradespark, Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan to divert traffic to other accessible routes.

A police statement on social media said: “The A961 Holm Road in Kirkwall, Orkney, is closed between Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan due to damage caused to overhead pipes.

“The road will be closed for some time and local diversions are in place.”