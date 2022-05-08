Lorry carrying static caravan hits Highland Park distillery pipes in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lorry carrying static caravan hits Highland Park distillery pipes in Orkney

By Denny Andonova
May 8, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 1:56 pm
Highland Park distillery gates
Highland Park distillery. Photo: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media

An Orkney road will be closed “for some time” after overhead pipes and cables at Highland Park distillery were damaged.

The accident on the A961 Kirkwall to Holm road is believed to have taken place at around 10am today.

It is understood that the damage was caused after a lorry carrying a static caravan hit the overhead cables and pipes running over the road from the distillery buildings.

However, it is believed the vehicle had no connection with operations at Highland Park.

Police in Orkney have now warned drivers to avoid the area between the town’s Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan as teams work to fix the issue.

Local diversions are currently in place via Tradespark, Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan to divert traffic to other accessible routes.

A police statement on social media said: “The A961 Holm Road in Kirkwall, Orkney, is closed between Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan due to damage caused to overhead pipes.

“The road will be closed for some time and local diversions are in place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal