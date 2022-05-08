Lorry carrying static caravan hits Highland Park distillery pipes in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney road will be closed “for some time” after overhead pipes and cables at Highland Park distillery were damaged.

The accident on the A961 Kirkwall to Holm road is believed to have taken place at around 10am today.

It is understood that the damage was caused after a lorry carrying a static caravan hit the overhead cables and pipes running over the road from the distillery buildings.

However, it is believed the vehicle had no connection with operations at Highland Park.

Police in Orkney have now warned drivers to avoid the area between the town’s Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan as teams work to fix the issue.

Local diversions are currently in place via Tradespark, Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan to divert traffic to other accessible routes.

A police statement on social media said: “The A961 Holm Road in Kirkwall, Orkney, is closed between Heathery Loan and Easdale Loan due to damage caused to overhead pipes.

“The road will be closed for some time and local diversions are in place.”