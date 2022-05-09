Police find missing man last seen driving through Highlands wearing ‘camouflage style’ clothing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the Highlands say they have found a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police have said they have traced Terrence Harding who was last seen travelling through Thurso on Monday May 2.

He was missing from his home in the West Mercia area since 12.30pm on Sunday, May 1.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report missing person, Terrence Clive Harding, who had been missing since Sunday, May 1 has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank all persons who assisted in this inquiry.”