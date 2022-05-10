Health boards in the north and north-east benefit from £200,000 in funding to improve lung disease care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Health boards in the north and north-east benefit from £200,000 in funding to improve lung disease care

By Michelle Henderson
May 10, 2022, 12:01 am
covid cases
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) are distributing £300,000 to four Scottish health boards in a bid to help improve lung disease care.

NHS Highland and NHS Grampian are to benefit from more than £200,000 in funding to help alleviate pressures on respiratory departments.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) is distributing £300,000 to four Scottish health boards in a bid to help improve lung disease care across the country.

NHS Grampian is in line to receive £150,000 towards the development of a community respiratory team.

Meanwhile, CHSS will provide £53,000 in funding to NHS Highland for a specialist community respiratory nurse.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian will also benefit from the scheme.

Charity officials say the partnership will give people living with lung disease the tools to manage their conditions and keep well at home, helping to prevent re-admissions to hospital.

Scotland’s largest charity is hoping the funds will help alleviate pressure on respiratory departments.

Jane-Claire Judson, CHSS chief executive, said: “Respiratory services have been seriously impacted by the pandemic and are under extreme pressure.

Managing chest conditions

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnerships with some of the biggest heath boards in the country to improve care and reduce pressures on our NHS.

“We can make sure people living with chronic chest conditions have the tools and support to manage their condition and live well at home.

“In turn this will help to prevent people returning to hospital and alleviate some of the pressures that our respiratory departments are facing.”

The £300,000 project by Scotland’s largest charity will aim to improve community care for people living with chest conditions in these areas and better integrate third sector support with NHS services to help alleviate pressures.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, welcomed the news.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP commended the charity for their efforts.

He said: “I commend and thank CHSS for the vital work they are doing across Scotland to support people living with lung disease and respiratory conditions.

“Their work in supporting people to get back home from hospital and live well is so important, while also reducing some of the pressure on NHS services.

“That is why I welcome this collaboration and investment, and the opportunities a partnership between NHS boards and CHSS offers.”

Improving patient’s access to the right care

In the north-east, the community respiratory team will provide wraparound care at all stages of lung disease across the Grampian region.

Health workers will tackle all stages of the illness ranging from early diagnosis to chronic disease management.

Dr Kris McLaughlin, GP and respiratory MCN clinical lead for NHS Grampian, said this new addition will prove a “cohesive service for patients battling the condition.

He said: “The funding we’re receiving from CHSS to establish a community respiratory team will allow us to provide wraparound care to people living with respiratory conditions in Grampian.

Dr Kris McLaughlin said: “By integrating this community team into our existing respiratory care models, we can provide an integrated and cohesive service between primary care, secondary care and allied health teams.” Picture by Paul Glendell.

“This approach to respiratory care will improve patient’s access to the right care, improve exacerbation rates, reduce hospital admissions and help tackle outpatient waiting list backlogs.

“By integrating this community team into our existing respiratory care models, we can provide an integrated and cohesive service between primary care, secondary care and allied health teams.”

Improving responsive respiratory nursing care

NHS Highland’s specialist community respiratory nurse who will work within the existing teams to support respiratory nursing care and reduce unscheduled care.

Dr Lorna Murray, consultant respiratory physician, NHS Highland, added: “Collaboration with third sector services is a crucial way to develop respiratory care in Highland and support more people living with chest conditions in our communities.

“The new role will help to improve responsive respiratory nursing care and reduce unscheduled care by supporting people and their families to self-manage their conditions.”

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]