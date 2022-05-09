Orkney minister appointed as chaplain to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney minister has been appointed as chaplain within the Queen’s household.

Church of Scotland minister Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean will join the Chapel Royal serving as Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty.

The role dates back to the 15th Century. There are a total of 10 chaplains to the Queen in Scotland, each normally retiring upon reaching the age of 70.

Each chaplain is chosen by the Queen and are people in whom she has placed her trust.

It is largely a ceremonial honour with members of the Chapel Royal taking part in formal state occasions and conducting services at significant national events.

Dr MacLean said it was an “honour” to be appointed to the prestigious role.

She said: “The service of our national life by the national church has always been important to me.

“So to be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

“It is lovely to have this small new aspect of ministry alongside my parish role.”

A life in service to the church

Dr MacLean is no stranger to the islands.

In 2020, she took charge of South Ronaldsay and Burray Parish Church in Orkney.

She also previously served as a parish minister in Stromness.

From 1996 to 2010 she was the depute clerk of the General Assembly and served as the acting principal clerk in 2002, 2003 and 2009.

Dr MacLean was also a Royal Naval Reserve chaplain from 2004 to 17 and was on full-time mobilised service in 2010.

She is currently one of Lord Wallace’s chaplains during this year as Moderator of the General Assembly, whilst serving a convener of the Church’s Committee on Chaplains to Her Majesty’s Forces.

Reverend professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to learn that Her Majesty has appointed Dr Marjory MacLean to the Chapel Royal in Scotland.

“She will bring extensive experience of ministry and leadership at local, regional and national levels to the work of the Chapel Royal.

“Her wisdom and acumen are widely recognised throughout the church.”