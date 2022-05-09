Orkney minister appointed as chaplain to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney minister appointed as chaplain to the Queen

By Michelle Henderson
May 9, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:22 pm
Church of Scotland minister Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean will join the Chapel Royal, serving as a chaplain to the Monarch.
Church of Scotland minister Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean will join the Chapel Royal, serving as a chaplain to the Monarch.

An Orkney minister has been appointed as chaplain within the Queen’s household.

Church of Scotland minister Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean will join the Chapel Royal serving as Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty.

The role dates back to the 15th Century. There are a total of 10 chaplains to the Queen in Scotland, each normally retiring upon reaching the age of 70.

Each chaplain is chosen by the Queen and are people in whom she has placed her trust.

It is largely a ceremonial honour with members of the Chapel Royal taking part in formal state occasions and conducting services at significant national events.

Dr MacLean said it was an “honour” to be appointed to the prestigious role.

The Queen. Photo: PA

She said: “The service of our national life by the national church has always been important to me.

“So to be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

“It is lovely to have this small new aspect of ministry alongside my parish role.”

A life in service to the church

Dr MacLean is no stranger to the islands.

In 2020, she took charge of South Ronaldsay and Burray Parish Church in Orkney.

She also previously served as a parish minister in Stromness.

From 1996 to 2010 she was the depute clerk of the General Assembly and served as the acting principal clerk in 2002, 2003 and 2009.

Dr MacLean was also a Royal Naval Reserve chaplain from 2004 to 17 and was on full-time mobilised service in 2010.

She is currently one of Lord Wallace’s chaplains during this year as Moderator of the General Assembly, whilst serving a convener of the Church’s Committee on Chaplains to Her Majesty’s Forces.

Reverend professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to learn that Her Majesty has appointed Dr Marjory MacLean to the Chapel Royal in Scotland.

“She will bring extensive experience of ministry and leadership at local, regional and national levels to the work of the Chapel Royal.

“Her wisdom and acumen are widely recognised throughout the church.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal