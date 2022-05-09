Spring booster clinics open for patients in Muir of Ord By Denny Andonova May 9, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:26 pm Vulnerable Scots are to be offered a fourth Covid vaccine from Monday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up People in Muir of Ord will be given an option to get their Covid spring booster at more convenient clinics within the Highland village. The clinics will be run by Muir of Ord Pharmacy and are available to everybody, who lives in or near the Muir of Ord area and are currently eligible for a fourth jab. All venues will operate on May 11 and 12 with morning and afternoon sessions. To book an appointment, patients are asked to phone the pharmacy directly on 01463 870806. Those, who have already been sent an appointment for a different location, can still book into the Muir of Ord clinic by contacting the national hub on 0800 030 8013. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fourth booster ‘significantly’ increases protection First patient to receive Covid-19 vaccine returns to hospital for spring booster Third of over-75s in England get ‘spring booster’ in campaign’s first month Covid boosters: Temporary Stonehaven clinic to spare patients 40-mile round trip