Spring booster clinics open for patients in Muir of Ord

By Denny Andonova
May 9, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:26 pm
Lucy Airs was one of the first people over 90 to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Scotland.
Vulnerable Scots are to be offered a fourth Covid vaccine from Monday.

People in Muir of Ord will be given an option to get their Covid spring booster at more convenient clinics within the Highland village.

The clinics will be run by Muir of Ord Pharmacy and are available to everybody, who lives in or near the Muir of Ord area and are currently eligible for a fourth jab.

All venues will operate on May 11 and 12 with morning and afternoon sessions.

To book an appointment, patients are asked to phone the pharmacy directly on 01463 870806.

Those, who have already been sent an appointment for a different location, can still book into the Muir of Ord clinic by contacting the national hub on 0800 030 8013.

