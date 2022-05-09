Frontrunners emerge for new Highland Council leadership ahead of the start of coalition talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frontrunners emerge for new Highland Council leadership ahead of the start of coalition talks

By Stuart Findlay
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 6:11 pm
Councillors Raymond Bremner and Bill Lobban will lead the SNP and Independent groups respectively.
An agreement on who will form the new Highland Council administration is a step closer after the region’s two biggest political groups finalised their top teams.

As the dust settles from Thursday’s vote, both the SNP and the Independents have held meetings to agree who will lead them.

The SNP hold more seats than anyone else, with 22, and will be led by Wick councillor Raymond Bremner.

Mr Bremner previously served as leader of the opposition.

Bill Lobban will lead the Independent group, who won 21 seats.

Both groups fall below the 38 seats required to form a majority, meaning it’s very likely they will either have to work together or with some of the other parties.

The Lib Dems are the third largest group with 15 councillors.

The Conservatives have 10, the Greens have four and Labour has two.

Council coalition talks in the pipeline

There was a bit of a first day of school vibe at the Highland Council chamber today, as newly-elected representatives and returning faces gathered.

New portraits are being taken and officials are busy tidying up all the admin that comes with a fresh term.

The big question is who will lead the council and behind the scenes parties are busily getting their own houses in order.

Councillor Bremner was always expected to continue as SNP group leader, and as the head of the region’s biggest party he stands a very good chance of becoming the new council leader altogether.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans is the new deputy leader of the SNP group in the Highlands.

Ken Gowans will be the new deputy leader for the SNP, Ian Brown will retain his role as party whip and Emma Knox will become the party’s secretary.

A deal between the SNP and the Independents still seems one of the most likely outcomes. But Independent group leader Bill Lobban is not ruling anything in or out.

He said: “We are very open. But it’s far too early to talk about what may or may not happen.

“The Independent group will make decisions for the best of the Highlands.

“Whether that involves working with the other groups, we’ll see.”

Change at the top for Highland Tories

One major change that has been announced is the new leadership team for the Highland Conservatives.

Andrew Jarvie was previously the group leader but will now step aside.

He swapped his Inverness South ward for a space in Wick and East Caithness.

Struan Mackie and newly-elected Helen Crawford will be the new co-leaders of the group.

Break up Highland Council
Councillor Struan Mackie.

Mr Jarvie said: “I had already decided I would not be standing as group leader again.

“I have promised an awful lot to the people of Wick. My best efforts will be focused on delivering that.”

With the Tories and the SNP extremely unlikely to work together, the new leadership could focus its attention to a possible deal with the Independents and the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems had a successful election day, picking up another five seats to increase their number to 15.

The local party held a meeting today. It is expected to announce that Inverness councillor Alasdair Christie will continue as its leader.

Mr Christie said: “It was a great result for us.

“Conversations will be taking place this week as a group, and we’re open to discussions with other people as well.”

