Skye student pleads for parcel of land to ‘live off grid’ while 60% of income goes on bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye student pleads for parcel of land to ‘live off grid’ while 60% of income goes on bills

By Louise Glen
May 10, 2022, 8:44 am
Nicole MacIntosh and her dog Watson, on Skye. Supplied by Nicole MacIntosh.
Nicole MacIntosh and her dog Watson, on Skye. Supplied by Nicole MacIntosh.

An IT student and full-time worker on Skye has made a plea for a bit of land to live “off grid”.

Nicole MacIntosh, who juggles full time work, her own jewellery business and full-time study to scrape together what it needs to earn just enough to live on the island, has called time on her way of life.

The 26-year-old has now put a plea on social media to help her live differently, with less of an impact on the environment and has been “shell shocked” at the support she has received.

Last year, a campaign was launched to help local people access affordable homes and for more jobs to be created to help retain the indigenous population.

Campaigners claimed Skye was caught in a “perfect storm” that was making it impossible for young people to stay on the island, and an online petition was launched – with more than 2,500 signatories calling for MSPs and the Scottish Government to act.

Glendale is a fragile area with a lack of affordable housing. Picture by Al Mearns.

60% of what I earn goes into the house

Ms MacIntosh, who moved with her mum back to the island at the age of seven, is among those struggling to stay on the island.

She said: “At the moment 60% of what I earn goes into the house – from rent, council tax and bills. On top of that I have a car that gets me to college and to my work at Skyeskyns, and tannery.

“At the end of every month I have about £100 left. And that is working four full days, making and selling jewellery and studying. My whole life is consumed by making enough money to survive, and I will never have enough to buy a house – because there is no money left to save.”

As well as her love of the outdoors and the impact of her life on the environment, she made the decision to look for a small bit of land to use for a semi-permanent home. She wants to live off-grid and while she is doing that, save enough money for a house of her own in the future.

Dunvegan, Isle of Skye. Picture by Sandy McCook.

‘I always wanted a Hobbit house’

She added: “As a child I always wanted a Hobbit house, something built into the landscape. And hopefully in the long run I can have that.

“In the meantime, I put a post on Facebook looking for help and I have been a bit shell shocked with the response.

“From people offering help and suggestions, to offers and to those who are already living off grid offering support. I am definitely not the first to do it.

“Ideally I would like to have a good few years on a bit of land to have stability, and from there I would like to be able to have my own land.

“I have always loved nature and I want to live in a much smaller way, and to have less of an impact.”

The computing and IT with psychology student says she has been contacted by people of all ages to say they want to do the same.

“I am sure that there are lots of people who want to do something very similar because working all our hours to pay money for something that will never be ours can not be the way we want, or should have to live,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal