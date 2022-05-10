Camper reported missing after last being seen near Loch Dochard By Ross Hempseed May 10, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 2:13 pm Neil Skinner, who went missing on Sunday. Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 72-year-old man has gone missing while camping in the Bridge of Orchy area. Neil Skinner was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard yesterday, and was reported missing today. Mr Skinner is described as 5ft 8ins with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers. If you have any information or were walking that area over the weekend contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3775 of May 9 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on Vehicle of missing Derek Hepburn found in Glen Cannich area Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’ Missing man Shaun Banner last seen at Invergordon train station