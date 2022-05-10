Camper reported missing after last being seen near Loch Dochard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 72-year-old man has gone missing while camping in the Bridge of Orchy area.

Neil Skinner was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard yesterday, and was reported missing today.

Mr Skinner is described as 5ft 8ins with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

If you have any information or were walking that area over the weekend contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3775 of May 9 2022.