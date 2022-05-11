Plans for 800 new homes in the south of Inverness back on the table as developer hosts drop-in session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A developer is inviting the people of Inverness to have their say on its controversial plans for 800 new homes in the city.

Kirkwood Homes plans to build the houses on part of the old Fairways golf course.

Around a quarter of the homes will be affordable housing.

There are also plans for a new primary school and commercial land, including an upgrade to the existing nine-hole golf course.

The drop-in is being held at Fairways Golf Centre and Restaurant on May 18, between 2.30-6.30pm.

All change for the Fairways green space?

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Our online consultation event last year was popular among members of the community, so we are really looking forward to meeting interested parties in person.

“Throughout the afternoon, members of our project team will be on-hand to discuss the proposals with the local community and to answer any questions they may have.”

Plans to build on the land at Fairways have proved contentious since they surfaced two years ago.

The course was sold in July 2020 due to falling membership.

It was bought for a reputed £3m by Fairways Inverness Ltd, whose directors include property developers David Cameron and David Sutherland.

Almost immediately Fairways and builders Kirkwood Homes applied for the land to be used for a development of around 800 houses.

Will objections be raised about the plans?

Slackbuie residents fought the plans to stop Kirkwood Homes from building on the green land which surrounds them.

Campaign group Keep Slackbuie Green were celebrating in late 2020 when council planners denoted it a no-go area for new houses.

Planner Craig Baxter said at the time: “We recommend Fairways remains non-preferred for development.

“The key reasons for that are that it’s a strategic open and green space in the heart of the city.”

Mike Newcomen, of Keep Slackbuie Green, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about Kirkwood’s plans.

He said: “It’s an ongoing battle for us.

“I think it would be a real tragedy to build on this great green space. We’ll take a look at it and decide if we want to raise an objection.”

Plans for a major development of 1,200 homes, shops and a new primary school were also recently announced in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes has submitted a proposal of application notice for a site at Druid Temple Farm and Welltown of Leys.

The site is next to Milton of Leys, a large housing development which has grown exponentially over the past 15 years.

Drop-in session registration

Anyone unable to attend the drop-in session will be able to view and make comments on the project website.

Kirkwood Homes has asked anyone interested in attending the event to pre-register by emailing dario.ewing@libertyone.co.uk or calling (0141) 264-2831.