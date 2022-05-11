Plans for 800 new homes in the south of Inverness back on the table as developer hosts drop-in session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans for 800 new homes in the south of Inverness back on the table as developer hosts drop-in session

By Stuart Findlay
May 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:54 am
An artist impression of Kirkwood Homes development in Fairways, Inverness.
A developer is inviting the people of Inverness to have their say on its controversial plans for 800 new homes in the city.

Kirkwood Homes plans to build the houses on part of the old Fairways golf course.

Around a quarter of the homes will be affordable housing.

There are also plans for a new primary school and commercial land, including an upgrade to the existing nine-hole golf course.

The drop-in is being held at Fairways Golf Centre and Restaurant on May 18, between 2.30-6.30pm.

All change for the Fairways green space?

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Our online consultation event last year was popular among members of the community, so we are really looking forward to meeting interested parties in person.

“Throughout the afternoon, members of our project team will be on-hand to discuss the proposals with the local community and to answer any questions they may have.”

Slackbuie’s green space, overlooking the Fairways golf course.

Plans to build on the land at Fairways have proved contentious since they surfaced two years ago.

The course was sold in July 2020 due to falling membership.

It was bought for a reputed £3m by Fairways Inverness Ltd, whose directors include property developers David Cameron and David Sutherland.

Almost immediately Fairways and builders Kirkwood Homes applied for the land to be used for a development of around 800 houses.

Will objections be raised about the plans?

Slackbuie residents fought the plans to stop Kirkwood Homes from building on the green land which surrounds them.

Campaign group Keep Slackbuie Green were celebrating in late 2020 when council planners denoted it a no-go area for new houses.

Planner Craig Baxter said at the time: “We recommend Fairways remains non-preferred for development.

“The key reasons for that are that it’s a strategic open and green space in the heart of the city.”

Mike Newcomen, of Keep Slackbuie Green, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about Kirkwood’s plans.

Mike Newcomen is part of a campaign group which raised concerns about the plans in 2020. Picture by Sandy McCook

He said: “It’s an ongoing battle for us.

“I think it would be a real tragedy to build on this great green space. We’ll take a look at it and decide if we want to raise an objection.”

Plans for a major development of 1,200 homes, shops and a new primary school were also recently announced in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes has submitted a proposal of application notice for a site at Druid Temple Farm and Welltown of Leys.

The site is next to Milton of Leys, a large housing development which has grown exponentially over the past 15 years.

Drop-in session registration

Anyone unable to attend the drop-in session will be able to view and make comments on the project website.

Kirkwood Homes has asked anyone interested in attending the event to pre-register by emailing dario.ewing@libertyone.co.uk or calling (0141) 264-2831.

