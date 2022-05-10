Cairngorm residents invited to share views on land reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cairngorm residents invited to share views on land reform

By Michelle Henderson
May 10, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 6:14 pm
The Scottish Land Commission are holding a virtual public meeting next week to garner views on land reform.
People living in the Cairngorms are being called upon to share their views on land reform – from the comfort of their own home.

The Scottish Land Commission is holding a virtual meeting next week to hear from people about their hopes over the way land is owned, managed and used in their area.

The session is one of a number being held across the country.

Officials hope by holding the meetings in this format, it will encourage greater levels of participation among households.

Andrew Thin, chairman of the Scottish Land Commission said: “Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities, so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way.

“We are keen to meet with people across the country to discuss the land issues that are important to them and how the ownership and use of land realises Scotland’s potential.”

Cairngorms National Park.

During the meetings, a wide range of topics will be covered – from land ownership and transforming vacant and derelict land, to housing, land rights and responsibilities, and the work of the Tenant Farming Commissioner.

The free event will be held online on Thursday May 19 from 7pm.

The meeting is open to all residents in and around the Cairngorms National Park.

Mr Thin says he is eager to hear the opinions of as many people as possible.

“We want to speak with as many people as possible and are using online meetings to make that happen,” he added.

“I would encourage people to join us from the comfort of their own home to discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.”

