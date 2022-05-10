Cairngorm residents invited to share views on land reform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in the Cairngorms are being called upon to share their views on land reform – from the comfort of their own home.

The Scottish Land Commission is holding a virtual meeting next week to hear from people about their hopes over the way land is owned, managed and used in their area.

The session is one of a number being held across the country.

Officials hope by holding the meetings in this format, it will encourage greater levels of participation among households.

Andrew Thin, chairman of the Scottish Land Commission said: “Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities, so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way.

“We are keen to meet with people across the country to discuss the land issues that are important to them and how the ownership and use of land realises Scotland’s potential.”

During the meetings, a wide range of topics will be covered – from land ownership and transforming vacant and derelict land, to housing, land rights and responsibilities, and the work of the Tenant Farming Commissioner.

The free event will be held online on Thursday May 19 from 7pm.

The meeting is open to all residents in and around the Cairngorms National Park.

Mr Thin says he is eager to hear the opinions of as many people as possible.

“We want to speak with as many people as possible and are using online meetings to make that happen,” he added.

“I would encourage people to join us from the comfort of their own home to discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.”

Read more: