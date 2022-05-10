Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9 By Michelle Henderson May 10, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 7:22 pm One lane of the A9 northbound was closed for a short time following a collision between a car and a campervan [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a campervan on the A9. Emergency services were called to the trunk road between Inverness and Perth, following reports of a two-vehicle crash near Daviot. One lane of the northbound carriageway was closed for a short time as teams arrived at the scene. The road has since reopened. CLEAR✅ ⌚️18:22#A9 DAVIOT All lanes now running Northbound at Daviot West following an earlier collision@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 10, 2022 Three people have been taken to hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious. Police and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 4.45pm. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a campervan on the A9, near Daviot, Inverness, around 4.45pm on Tuesday, May 10. “Three people were taken to hospital. “The road was fully re-opened around 6.15pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman, 61, taken to Raigmore Hospital following A96 crash in Nairn Woman taken to hospital following crash on A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh Woman taken to hospital following crash on B9170 near Methlick Two taken to hospital following three-car crash near Ardoe