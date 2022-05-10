Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9

By Michelle Henderson
May 10, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 7:22 pm
One lane of the A9 northbound was closed for a short time following a collision between a car and a campervan
Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a campervan on the A9.

Emergency services were called to the trunk road between Inverness and Perth, following reports of a two-vehicle crash near Daviot.

One lane of the northbound carriageway was closed for a short time as teams arrived at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Three people have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 4.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a campervan on the A9, near Daviot, Inverness, around 4.45pm on Tuesday, May 10.

“Three people were taken to hospital.

“The road was fully re-opened around 6.15pm.”

