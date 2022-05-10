Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a campervan on the A9.

Emergency services were called to the trunk road between Inverness and Perth, following reports of a two-vehicle crash near Daviot.

One lane of the northbound carriageway was closed for a short time as teams arrived at the scene.

The road has since reopened.



CLEAR✅ ⌚️18:22#A9 DAVIOT All lanes now running Northbound at Daviot West following an earlier collision@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 10, 2022

Three people have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 4.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a campervan on the A9, near Daviot, Inverness, around 4.45pm on Tuesday, May 10.

“Three people were taken to hospital.

“The road was fully re-opened around 6.15pm.”