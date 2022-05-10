Coastguard called to assist with a medical evacuation aboard a fishing boat in seas to the west of Lewis By Louise Glen May 10, 2022, 11:04 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:43 am The Coastguard helicopter has been called to a fishing vessel in difficulty. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Coastguard has said it was called to assist with a medical evacuation aboard a fishing boat off the west coast of Lewis. Due to the boat’s position, the Coastguard helicopter was called to assist. The rescue went on through the night due to bad weather but was completed just after 6am on Wednesday morning. A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We were called at 8.20pm to the west of the Isle of Lewis to a medical evacuation aboard a fishing boat. “The rescue helicopter was called to assist due to the position of the fishing vessel.” Earlier this evening at 6.20pm, the Coastguard assisted in helping a man who had fallen at Loch Hourn. Kyle of Lochalsh and Mallaig Lifeboats were called to help rescue the man and take him to Raigmore for medical attention. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Coastguard successfully rescues fallen 74-year-old walker from communication ‘black spot’ Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry Search for man who fell overboard from boat off Dorset coast Partner of fish farm worker crushed by boats makes International Workers’ Memorial Day pledge to ‘fight like hell for the living’