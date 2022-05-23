Ranger warns public against picking up baby deer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ranger warns public against picking up baby deer

By Donna MacAllister
May 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:39 pm
Young fawn in the grass
Young deer fawns are often left in the grass while their mothers look for food.

A Highland ranger has made an appeal on behalf of baby deer after a number of the animals were removed from their natural habitat in previous calving seasons by well-meaning members of the public.

Andy Summers, who is a ranger in Assynt, is asking people to keep their distance during calving season which begins this month.

The warden said that mother deer will leave babies hidden in long grass during the day for up to 12 hours while she looks for food.

But well-meaning walkers sometimes come across one and try to comfort or take the baby deer believing it has been abandoned.

Andy Summers, High Life Highland countryside ranger for Assynt and senior ranger for the North Highlands.

‘More harm than good’

Andy said that removing these young deer is a mistake which can have devastating consequences for the animals.

He said the female red deer – called a hind – will come back periodically to check on her young.

Touching the baby or disturbing it in any way could scare her away for good, leaving the fawn without a mother.

“I’ve had instances where people are carrying young calves down the hill thinking they’ve been abandoned,” he said.

“The message to anyone who sees one is leave it alone.”

This is echoed by the Scottish SPCA.

It advises on its website “fawns are possibly the most complex and challenging animal we deal with.

“In many cases, removing that young animal from the wild is effectively a death sentence.”

Picture shows; A Highland baby deer with its mother.
A deer calf with its mother. Supplied by Scottish Gamekeepers Association.

The deer are giving birth earlier

The calving season for deer is starting sooner as the climate warms, according to one Scottish study.

A team including scientists from the University of Edinburgh made the discovery using field records and genetic data collected on Rum in the Inner Hebridies over a 45-year period since 1972.

Female red deer give birth to a single calf each year, and those that reproduce earlier in the year have more offspring over their lifetime, researchers say.

Mild winter spells early spring for Red Deer of Kintail

Picture of the Kintail Affric Way.
The Kintail Affric Way route cuts through the area covered by Willie Fraser’s deer management group. Pic: Shutterstock.

Willie Fraser, chairman of the Affric and Kintail deer management group, said spring this year seems to have come early – “a good month ahead”.

He says it follows one of the mildest winters he has ever known, resulting in a low deer mortality rate.

Red deer populations have remained stable at about 10 deer per km2 in the Highlands since 2000, according to figures from Nature Scot.

