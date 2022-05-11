Wick Development Trust to step in to take over town caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wick Development Trust to step in to take over town caravan park

By Iain Grant
May 11, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:49 am
Wick Caravan Park on the banks of the Wick River.
The uncertain future of a Wick tourist site on the NC500 is set to be resolved with a community group gearing up to take it over.

The question mark over the town’s camping and caravan site arose when long-time operators Tricia and William Miller announced their retirement in January.

Wick Development Trust is ready to fill the breach in time for this summer after lodging an offer to lease the site from Highland Council.

‘Importance to Wick cannot be overstated’

The trust intends to run the riverside complex as a community enterprise, with profits committed towards bankrolling regeneration projects in the area.

It is hoping the formalities can be completed to enable it to move in by the start of next month.

It is meanwhile working on a new website and booking system and preparing to appoint wardens.

Wick harbour.

Trust chairman Jonathan Miller said: “It is our intention to run the site as a community enterprise in which all profits will be used to help fund community projects for the regeneration of Wick.”

“The importance of Wick caravan and camping site cannot be overstated.

“As the sole dedicated site in Wick for campervans, motorhomes, caravans and campers it is imperative that the site is operating throughout the tourist season.

Mr Miller said the site is an important part of tourism in the far north.

