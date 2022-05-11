Wick Development Trust to step in to take over town caravan park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The uncertain future of a Wick tourist site on the NC500 is set to be resolved with a community group gearing up to take it over.

The question mark over the town’s camping and caravan site arose when long-time operators Tricia and William Miller announced their retirement in January.

Wick Development Trust is ready to fill the breach in time for this summer after lodging an offer to lease the site from Highland Council.

‘Importance to Wick cannot be overstated’

The trust intends to run the riverside complex as a community enterprise, with profits committed towards bankrolling regeneration projects in the area.

It is hoping the formalities can be completed to enable it to move in by the start of next month.

It is meanwhile working on a new website and booking system and preparing to appoint wardens.

Trust chairman Jonathan Miller said: “It is our intention to run the site as a community enterprise in which all profits will be used to help fund community projects for the regeneration of Wick.”

“The importance of Wick caravan and camping site cannot be overstated.

“As the sole dedicated site in Wick for campervans, motorhomes, caravans and campers it is imperative that the site is operating throughout the tourist season.

Mr Miller said the site is an important part of tourism in the far north.