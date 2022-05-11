Glenmore Parking Project halted due to environmental concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenmore Parking Project halted due to environmental concerns

By Ross Hempseed
May 11, 2022, 2:29 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 3:10 pm
Glenmore
Glenmore has become a popular destination for motorhomes and caravans. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Work to improve parking at a Highland beauty spot has been halted due to environmental impact concerns.

Efforts are being made to ease the parking situation at Glenmore in time for the busy tourist season.

The Glenmore Parking Project will help expand the capacity of the facilities at Loch Morlich, which is popular particularly for those travelling in motorhomes.

While improvements to facilities is necessary, environmental concerns have been raised, which need addressed before proceeding.

These include protecting animals native to the area including the capercaillie, which can be easily disturbed by large visitor numbers.

The project is being undertaken by the Highland Council in partnership with the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

With construction paused, project partners will address the concerns and ensure they meet all the necessary statutory consents.

‘Cairngorms and Glenmore are of prime importance for environmental conservation.’

Forestry and Land Scotland will conduct a rapid review of the works undertaken so far.

The review will look at the environmental concerns related to the project and suggest solutions to resolve them, collaborating with the project partners.

A spokesperson for FLS, said: “Cairngorms and Glenmore are of prime importance for environmental conservation, with a concentration of national and international designations for habitat and species protection.

Facilities at Glenmore and Loch Morlich are being improved due to increasing tourist numbers. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Whilst road safety is an important concern for the partnership, so too is the potential for increased disturbance by growing numbers of visitors across the Glenmore area.

“This could present a potential threat to the survival of iconic species such as the capercaillie within the area.”

Murray Ferguson, director of planning and place at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “Loch Morlich and Glenmore are extremely popular areas with visitors, and the issue of car parking is one that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

“We are working with all those involved to ensure a positive outcome that takes full consideration of the environment we strive to protect.”

