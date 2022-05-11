Glenmore Parking Project halted due to environmental concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to improve parking at a Highland beauty spot has been halted due to environmental impact concerns.

Efforts are being made to ease the parking situation at Glenmore in time for the busy tourist season.

The Glenmore Parking Project will help expand the capacity of the facilities at Loch Morlich, which is popular particularly for those travelling in motorhomes.

While improvements to facilities is necessary, environmental concerns have been raised, which need addressed before proceeding.

These include protecting animals native to the area including the capercaillie, which can be easily disturbed by large visitor numbers.

The project is being undertaken by the Highland Council in partnership with the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

With construction paused, project partners will address the concerns and ensure they meet all the necessary statutory consents.

‘Cairngorms and Glenmore are of prime importance for environmental conservation.’

Forestry and Land Scotland will conduct a rapid review of the works undertaken so far.

The review will look at the environmental concerns related to the project and suggest solutions to resolve them, collaborating with the project partners.

A spokesperson for FLS, said: “Cairngorms and Glenmore are of prime importance for environmental conservation, with a concentration of national and international designations for habitat and species protection.

“Whilst road safety is an important concern for the partnership, so too is the potential for increased disturbance by growing numbers of visitors across the Glenmore area.

“This could present a potential threat to the survival of iconic species such as the capercaillie within the area.”

Murray Ferguson, director of planning and place at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “Loch Morlich and Glenmore are extremely popular areas with visitors, and the issue of car parking is one that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

“We are working with all those involved to ensure a positive outcome that takes full consideration of the environment we strive to protect.”