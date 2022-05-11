Inverness students to show off what they have been doing for the last seven years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artists in Inverness are celebrating the end of their student days after seven years of study.

Students Isla Jacobs and Jemima MacDonald, who joined the University of the Highlands and Islands on an access level art programme, have progressed all the way through to honours at degree level.

And with a showcase opening this Friday the students are giving a public exhibition of their work.

The Graduate Showcase celebrates the achievements of the students, highlighting their creativity, innovation and talent, through a combination of mediums including portrait, mixed media and sculpture.

Ms MacDonald’s work is self-reflective and recognises society’s mental health tsunami, while Ms Jacob’s work is inspired by the horror and film noir.

Frank To, art lecturer at UHI Inverness, said: “As both a lecturer and a contemporary artist, I am extremely proud of my students and how far they have both come.

Students have worked very hard

“The students started out at SCQF level fourand have worked so hard to progress through to BA (Hons) and SCQF level nine.

“Although part of their academic journey has been through a global pandemic, they have embraced and flourished with the blended teaching approaches, and are now part of a new, young and exciting generation of Scottish contemporary artists.

“Their degree show is testimony to both their resolve and passion to succeed within the creative and cultural sector.”

Professor Chris O’Neil, Principal of UHI Inverness, added: “I would like to congratulate Isla and Jemima on their exciting and inspiring graduate showcase. I am always impressed by our students and the resilience and determination they continually demonstrate in their studies, regardless of the subject being studied.

“Isla and Jemima have used their experience through the pandemic to create work that is informed and skilful, yet inciteful, playful and challenging. The exhibition is open to members of the public, and I would urge anyone with an interest in art to attend.”

The Graduate Showcase will run from Friday 13 to Wednesday, May 18 at the Inverness Creative Academy.