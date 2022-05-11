Inverness students to show off what they have been doing for the last seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness students to show off what they have been doing for the last seven years

By Louise Glen
May 11, 2022, 9:38 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 9:49 pm
Tutor Frank To with students Jemima MacDonald and Isla Jacobs and tutor Rachel Fermi.
Artists in Inverness are celebrating the end of their student days after seven years of study.

Students Isla Jacobs and Jemima MacDonald, who joined the University of the Highlands and Islands on an access level art programme, have progressed all the way through to honours at degree level.

And with a showcase opening this Friday the students are giving a public exhibition of their work.

The Graduate Showcase celebrates the achievements of the students, highlighting their creativity, innovation and talent, through a combination of mediums including portrait, mixed media and sculpture.

Untitled by Jemima MacDonald.

Ms MacDonald’s work is self-reflective and recognises society’s mental health tsunami, while Ms Jacob’s work is inspired by the horror and film noir.

Frank To, art lecturer at UHI Inverness, said: “As both a lecturer and a contemporary artist, I am extremely proud of my students and how far they have both come.

Students have worked very hard

“The students started out at SCQF level fourand have worked so hard to progress through to BA (Hons) and SCQF level nine.

“Although part of their academic journey has been through a global pandemic, they have embraced and flourished with the blended teaching approaches, and are now part of a new, young and exciting generation of Scottish contemporary artists.

“Their degree show is testimony to both their resolve and passion to succeed within the creative and cultural sector.”

Shy Guys by Isla Jacobs.

Professor Chris O’Neil, Principal of UHI Inverness, added: “I would like to congratulate Isla and Jemima on their exciting and inspiring graduate showcase. I am always impressed by our students and the resilience and determination they continually demonstrate in their studies, regardless of the subject being studied.

“Isla and Jemima have used their experience through the pandemic to create work that is informed and skilful, yet inciteful, playful and challenging. The exhibition is open to members of the public, and I would urge anyone with an interest in art to attend.”

The Graduate Showcase will run from Friday 13 to Wednesday, May 18 at the Inverness Creative Academy.

